Inquiry call over ‘appalling’ delay in registering newly-qualified teachers

Minister orders teaching council to resolve issue ‘as a matter of urgency’

Critical: Justin McCamphill of the NASUWT said the General Teaching Council must be accountable to the profession

Calls are growing for a full independent inquiry into the regulatory body for teachers in Northern Ireland after it emerged the names of newly qualified substitute teachers have been left off a new teacher register for the 2021/22 year.

The Education Authority said it could take up to two weeks for the names to be added, permitting the teachers to accept substitute teaching roles in schools across the country.

It is the latest issue to hit the General Teaching Council, the arms length body of the Department of Education which oversees the teaching profession in Northern Ireland, and comes just a few days after it was revealed almost 500 new teachers are still awaiting their registrations to be processed by the organisation.

To teach in a school in Northern Ireland all teachers must be registered with the GTCNI.

The GTCNI said there had been a backlog in processing applications due to problems beyond its control, a situation which also causing delays to the Substitute Teachers Register.

Many schools had provisionally lined up new teachers for subbing shifts as schools return this week and it is understood staff have contacted unions fearing that they may not now be able to accept this work due to not appearing on either register.

Only teachers whose names appear on the substitute teaching register can be called upon to provide subbing cover in schools.

The Education Authority has told unions it is aware that some have been unable to complete their NISTR registration and it is working with GTCNI to resolve the problem as quickly as possible — but it may take up to two weeks.

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official for Northern Ireland, said the situation was unacceptable.

“On Friday I was led to believe that the issue was resolved for students who trained in Northern Ireland. I was therefore shocked to be contacted by several teachers who had been informed that they could not register as substitute teachers as an IT upgrade at the GTCNI and damaged the NISTR system,” he said.

“This is an appalling situation. It is now incumbent on the minister to personally intervene. A guarantee needs to be made to all effected teachers that none of them will suffer any financial detriment. There must be an independent investigation into GTCNI and the Department’s role in supporting them.

“GTCNI is funded out of teachers’ pockets. They must be accountable to the profession.”

The Department of Education has said the situation was “deeply regrettable and the minister has instructed GTCNI to fix this as a matter of urgency and to review the recent changes in their IT systems to ensure that no other unforeseen problems have been introduced”.

Aontu education spokesperson Gemma Brolly said there is now a need to address the many urgent issues in education instead of finger pointing and shifting blame and responsibility.

”After a stressful year of dealing with staff absences due to Covid and the challenges in finding substitute teachers, I am astounded to learn that many of our newly qualified teachers who have made applications to the GTCNI have not been registered,” she said.

“The Department of Education is also aware the efficiency and purpose of the GTCNI has been questioned now for quite some time. There is no more time to lose. We need an independent enquiry into the purpose and efficiency of the GTCNI immediately to provide teachers with confirmation of what exactly they are paying for.”