Integrated Education Bill explained

It has been brought forward due to a lack of progress from Stormont on supporting the integrated sector, something which formed a key part of the Good Friday Agreement.

There was a stipulation placed on the Assembly to show greater support for the sector as a way forward for peace and reconciliation. However, integrated education has failed to grow as much as expected.

Just 7% of pupils attend an integrated school and there are not enough places for the number of pupils who wish to attend.

What does the Bill seek to achieve?

• Set minimum targets for children being educated in integrated schools within the next 10 years.

• Place a duty on the Department of Education and other bodies to encourage, not merely to promote and facilitate, the development of integrated education.

• Audit demand for integrated education and require the Department and Education Authority to report back on this and take account of it in budget and planning decisions.

• Stipulate that where new schools are being built, for example, to service new housing developments, the department should survey local residents regarding a presumption that they will be integrated or mixed. As far as possible, new schools should be sited to service mixed catchment areas.

• Initiate a complete review of transformation legalisation.

• Reform the criteria for the creation and maintenance of integrated schools, giving recognition to those children of mixed, other or no religious background.

• Require dedicated funding to be available for the facilitation of integrated education. This must include the facilitation of new schools but also the transformation of current schools into integrated schools.

• Require the development of an integrated education strategy to ensure the implementation of the Education Act, along with regular reporting on the implementation of this strategy.

What do the parties say?

The DUP is strongly against the legislation. They have been trying to gain support for a petition of concern, which would effectively block the progress of the Bill by requiring a vote along unionist and nationalist lines. A majority of both would need to support it for the legislation to be passed. The DUP says it supports integrated education, and maintains that the current system of education does support integration across all sectors. It says the Integrated Education Bill will discriminate against all other sectors by placing integrated education on a higher platform, with greater financial support to the detriment of the 93% of pupils attending other schools.

The UUP has already said they will vote against the Bill as it stands, but seem reluctant to go further and back the DUP by signing a petition of concern. They argue that the Bill is “bad legislation” and, like the DUP, says it will place the integrated sector in a favourable position.

The Alliance Party is fully behind the legislation, but they will rely on support from the SDLP and Sinn Fein if the Bill is to be successful.

The SDLP has been broadly supportive. They have been calling for a breaking down of the old education system. They have released concerns that the Bill is being brought to the Assembly at a time when a full independent review of education is ongoing. While their MLAs are likely in favour of legislation, whether it is right for them might be a different matter. They have supported the Bill so far. There’s a possibility of cold feet at the last minute with many MLAs involved on the boards of governors at Catholic-maintained schools.

On the surface, Sinn Fein appears likely to back the legislation, though this may be merely taking a stance opposing the DUP for political gain rather than a wholehearted support for the Bill. They have argued that parents should have the right to send children to the school of their choice and have called out the DUP for attempting to use the petition of concern, highlighting the irony that the DUP is using a cross-community mechanism which has not been deployed in this mandate in an effort to prevent children being educated together. Again, support for the Catholic-maintained sector may come into play. If they do support the Bill, and it fails due to lack of support elsewhere, they can say they tried to be progressive and blame others for the failure.

TUV leader Jim Allister is aligned with the DUP, while independents are unknown, though Jim Wells MLA and Alex Easton MLA are likely to vote along DUP lines. Claire Sugden MLA is unknown and People Before Profit have indicated they are in favour of passing the Bill.

What it all means is that unless two of the Ulster Unionists sign up for the petition of concern, the Bill will go ahead to a vote in the Assembly. If voting goes along the lines which has seen the Bill progress to a final stage, it will pass, with DUP, UUP and TUV against, but all other parties in favour.

What does the rest of the education sector think?

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been firmly opposed to the Bill, and stressed the legal issues that could arise from giving preferential treatment to integrated schools.

The five main bodies representing other schools - the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, the Controlled Schools Support Council, the Governing Bodies Association (grammar schools), the Catholic Schools Trustee Service and the Transferor Representatives’ Council (Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist churches) - issued a unique joint statement opposing the proposed legislation. They fear they will lose financial support and, like the Education Minister, warn of potentially serious legal consequences.

The integrated sector has been backing the legislation from day one as it feels not enough progress has been made in the last two decades to encourage children from all religions, and those who aren’t religious, to learn together.