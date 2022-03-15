Integrated Education Bill is shameful, claims DUP’s Edwin Poots

DUP man says legislation is blow to equality in our school system as he slams MLAs who backed it

MLAs who supported the Integrated Education Bill should be “ashamed of themselves for allowing it to happen”, the DUP’s Edwin Poots has said.

Standing in for Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Mr Poots was taking questions in the Assembly.

He claimed the legislation, passed by a 49-38 majority last week after his party failed in a bid to block it with a petition of concern had now placed the controlled and maintained sectors at the bottom of the education pyramid, Irish-medium in the middle, and integrated alone at the top.

“Equilibrium will not be possible,” he said.

“The minister has already said the Bill is unworkable, disingenuous and will impact on every other sector.

“No school, no sector, wins under the Integrated Education Bill.

“The Bill places duties on the Department of Education and the Education Authority that do no exist for any other sector.”

Mr Poots also warned a lack of funding in the sector had put various planned projects in doubt.

They include the Fair Start Scheme aimed at tackling educational underachievement.

He said Finance Minister Conor Murphy needed to revisit the Executive budget and the money allocated to education.

“It is important that we give this scheme the opportunity to move forward,” he added.

“Appropriate funding is critically important. We recognised the needs of health, but that shouldn’t be at the expense of children’s education.”

Meanwhile, Ms McIlveen has said she is hopeful the schools budget can be addressed by a new Executive after the Assembly election as the sector faces a shortfall of well over £200 million next year.

In an answer to written questions on the matter, the minister said: “It would be extremely challenging for my department to implement a range of things, including the education actions in the Covid recovery plan, the Special Educational Needs and Disability Act, and any recommendations that will emanate from the independent review of education.

“My hope would be that a new Executive will reconsider the Finance Minister’s previous 2022-25 draft budget proposals, with the aim of agreeing a multi-year budget in due course.”

There was no guarantee of support for school transport companies as fuel costs soar.

“One has to wait and see if the hikes in fuel are going to be on a more permanent basis,” said Mr Poots yesterday.

Plans for a five-part programme of activities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were also announced, including new curriculum resources, a message from pupils, a poem writing contest and a bake-off event. There will also be a summer fair, while new video and history content will be available.