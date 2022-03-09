Integrated Education Bill passes despite unionist opposition

UUP refuse to sign Petition of Concern despite DUP pressure

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong celebrates at Stormont after her bill on Integrated Education wins in the Assembly. Pic Press Eye.

A bill to secure more support for integrated education has been passed by the Assembly following a heated debate in the chamber.

The Integrated Education Bill was supported by Alliance, Sinn Fein and the SDLP, and with the UUP refusing to join the DUP in signing a petition of concern to block the legislation, MLAs voted it through by 49 votes to 38.

It means the Department of Education will be legally obliged to set minimum targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools, as well as providing dedicated funding for the sector.

Opponents of the Bill have said it would place integrated education on a higher platform than all other sectors and be detrimental to other areas in education.

While the Ulster Unionists came under pressure from the DUP, party leader Doug Beattie said using the petition of concern would be “an abuse of the mechanism”.

He said: “The Ulster Unionist Party has supported a single education system since 1921. The debate today simply adds to one sector being pitted against another sector. UUP members have tried to engage with the legislation at every stage.

“The Ulster Unionist Party will not abuse a mechanism that we put in good faith in 1998. This is a societal issue that we have to deal with and we have to deal with it in a democratic way, as we are doing here with a vote.”

In the end, after Sinn Fein declared they would be voting in favour of the Bill, it was the SDLP that helped get the legislation over the line.

The party’s education spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan, told the chamber that while the Bill had not started out well, it has been reshaped over months of work.

“We need to erode the segregation in our communities. We have spent months and months debating this Integrated Education Bill,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are issues with the Bill. We have been the bridge builders in trying to find solutions to ensure that we improve this Bill to get it to a level that is satisfactory and does not disadvantage other children.

“But there have been significant changes. The Bill, as it stands here today, is not the same Bill it started out as. The narrative we have been hearing is not reflective of what is contained in the Bill today. It has been reshaped. It may be imperfect, but it is a step forward.”

Supporting the legislation, Sinn Fein education spokesperson Pat Sheehan said there had been “a lot of hysteria and misrepresentation, that this is a takeover of two large multinationals by a small independent company”.

He said: “Talking about supremacy is just arrant nonsense and not one of the Integrated Education Bill’s opponents have come forward to suggest an alternative.

“We support parental choice. Parents will be able to choose to go into the Catholic maintained or the controlled sector. That has not been the case in the integrated sector.”

The DUP maintained its opposition.

Diane Dodds said: “We want to see a society where we value education as a means to get a good job, provide for our families and have a decent standard of living irrespective of our religious, social or political background.

“This will not address any of those fundamental issues, and in many cases will only serve to exacerbate the current problems we have in our system. I view this Bill to be fundamentally flawed.

“It fails to acknowledge that children are educated together in other schools and in other sectors”.

Aiming her anger at the UUP for not backing a petition of concern, she added: “Some of those who know this Bill is flawed, have not shown the backbone needed to stop this Bill.

“They are scared of their political opponents, scared of the effect this will have on 93% of children, but not willing to stand up for them.”

Bill sponsor Kellie Armstrong of Alliance said it was now time to put words of support for integrated education into action.

She said: “I believe in a society for everyone. This is why when the opportunity arose to support integrated education through a private members’ bill, I felt it was time to put words to action.

“More young people growing up and being educated together will help Northern Ireland move forward. Some areas don’t have integrated schools, or they are often oversubscribed. Those who wish to attend one are denied the opportunity to do so.

“This Integrated Education Bill adds to the duty to encourage and facilitate by placing a statutory duty on the Department for Education to support integrated education, to access parental preference and to produce a strategy and action plan to aim to meet the demand for integrated education.”