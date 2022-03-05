Integrated education campaigners throw down gauntlet to UUP

Campaigners supporting integrated education have thrown down a challenge to the Ulster Unionist Party for a public debate on the party’s stance on the Integrated Education Bill, due to have its final reading at Stormont next week.

Integrated AlumNI, made up of former pupils from the integrated education system, has written to Doug Beattie MLA to challenge him to break his party’s silence on whether its MLAs will join with the DUP in signing a Petition of Concern aimed at blocking the bill at the final hurdle.

And the group pointed to a recent Lucid Talk opinion poll which showed that the vast majority of UUP voters, some 77%, supported the need for greater integration in education, voters the party risks alienating in the May Assembly elections if the party joins with the DUP to block the legislation.

“The overwhelming majority of UUP voters back integrated education - so why are their MLAs threatening to block the Integrated Education Bill?” said Michael Lynch, Chair of Integrated AlumNI

“With an Assembly election just round the corner, the UUP need to think carefully about whether they want to alienate 77% of their voters - as well as a majority of voters of every other party too.”

The Bill, proposed by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, would place a legal responsibility on the Executive to support Integrated education, but it has sparked heated debate in the house and opposition from the representative bodies in other education sectors, including the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and the Controlled Schools Support Council, who believe the legislation will see integrated education favoured above all other sectors.

The DUP currently have less than the 30 MLAs required to trigger the Petition of Concern, and would need UUP support.

So far, UUP leader Doug Beattie has remained silent on whether his party will support a Petition of Concern, though in the Assembly last week party MLA Steve Aiken indicated his party could not support the bill in its current format.

Mike Nesbitt MLA called said the bill amounted to ‘bad legislation’, but said he would not be supporting any petition of concern.

With the doubts remaining over the voting intentions of all parties at Stormont - Sinn Fein and the SDLP have supported the bill on its passage so far, Mr Lynch has written to Mr Beattie urging him to make the party’s position clear.

“You promised to ‘end educational apartheid’ in Northern Ireland in a statement you made in January,” Mr Lynch wrote.

“In the same breath, you may also let your Assembly members sign a Petition of Concern against a Bill that sets out a strategy to move forward on educating our children together. You promised a more ‘inclusive unionism’. Can you really control your Assembly members to align to your vision?

“We are writing to invite you to a public debate on the Integrated Education Bill and the possibility of the UUP blocking it. Please suggest a time, a location (whether virtual or in-person), as we’d love to know your views and articulate why this legislation should not be feared.”

The Ulster Unionist Party has been contacted for a response.

The final stage of the Integrated Education Bill will be before the NI Assembly on Wednesday.