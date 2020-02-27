Investigation launched after Northern Ireland boy (4) with autism left on school bus

An investigation has been launched after the boy was left on the bus. Picture: BBC

An investigation has been launched after a four-year-old boy with autism was left alone on a school bus for up to four hours.

Ryan Calvert, from Portadown did not arrive at school at Edenderry Primary School’s Learning Support Centre until midday last Wednesday after the incident.

The Education Authority said they have launched an investigation.

In July, an eight-year-old Co Tyrone schoolboy was left strapped inside a bus on his own for several hours.

The boy, who is understood to have non-verbal autism, was left on the bus at an Education Authority (EA) depot in Killyclogher for four hours.

The EA confirmed it was "investigating a transport-related incident involving a pupil attending a summer scheme".

Ryan's father John Calvert said of staff: "I really don’t know how they managed to forget about Ryan on the bus."

"Surely even the bus driver would have seen him in his rear view mirror," he said, adding that there is also supposed to be an escort on the bus with the children.

Speaking to the News Letter, he said: "I believe it is neglect. They should have checked the bus.

"He had a wee bit of Lego in his bag and played with it. It is just terrible that he was sitting there alone for all that time."

Mr Calvert said he is relieved Ryan, who is non-verbal, is OK but said he hasn't slept thinking about what could have happened.

"Was the bus locked? Could Ryan have been taken? What if Ryan had got off the bus - he has no road sense. It just doesn’t bear thinking about," he said.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: "We can confirm we are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident on a contracted private hire route involving a pupil attending Edenderry Primary School on Wednesday 19 February 2020.

"On becoming aware of this incident, we took immediate action as the safety and well-being of pupils is our primary concern.

"We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and have offered our unreserved apology to the pupil and their parents.

"As this matter is under investigation no further comment can be made as it may be prejudicial to the process."

Edenderry School Principal Stephen Doyle said: "We are very concerned about this child being left on the bus.

"We have asked the Education Authority on behalf of the Board of Governors to investigate the matter."

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley called for answers for the family and described the incident as "a very serious case of neglect".

"I am aware of this situation and have been in contact with the family to extend my deepest regret that Ryan was left alone in such a vulnerable position.

"It really doesn’t bear thinking about the dangers that this incident could have presented.

"I understand that the Education Authority will be conducting a full and formal investigation into the incident and the family deserve answers."