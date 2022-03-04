‘It’s our future’: MLAs urged by Hazelwood pupils not to block Integrated Education Bill

Pupils from Hazelwood Integrated College in Belfast were at Stormont yesterday to beg MLAs not to sign a Petition of Concern against the Integrated Education Bill.

They told MLAs it would be seen as undemocratic if the veto mechanism was used to block the bill, brought to the Assembly by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong,

The bill’s final stage will be heard in the Assembly chamber next Wednesday, March 9 with campaigners for integrated education fearing use of the petition will stop the bill at the last hurdle.

“We came to Stormont today because this Bill affects our future and we don’t want a small number of MLAs to block this bill. Our future is in their hands,” said Faith Lyttle, Head Girl at Hazelwood.

The DUP has consistently opposed the legislation, and warned a Petition of Concern could be used to stop it.

Bodies representing other education sectors, such as the Controlled Schools Support Council (CSSC) and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), insist they can’t support a bill which they claim elevates the integrated sector above others.

The bill has caused considerable debate in the Assembly as Ms Armstrong attempts to secure additional support for the integrated sector and introduce a strategy to meet the demand for integrated school places in Northern Ireland.

Last week Education Minister Michelle McIlveen launched a scathing attack on the proposed legislation in the Assembly, after her party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that all DUP MLAs have signed a Petition of Concern against the Integrated Education Bill, cementing the party’s stance in opposition to the proposed legislation.

But while the Ulster Unionist Party said it could not support the bill as it stood, one of its MLAs Mike Nesbitt indicated he would not be signing a Petition of Concern to block it.

If the UUP’s other MLAs follow suit, the DUP would not have the necessary 30 members in the Assembly to invoke the Petition, which would require the bill to be supported by a majority of unionists and nationalists in a cross Assembly format.

According to Department of Education statistics, in 2020 some 21% of pupils who selected integrated schools for their post-primary selection were not successful in securing a place.

Danielle Robinson’s son, Lucas, went to an integrated primary school in Belfast but wasn’t initially successful in getting a place at an integrated school in his post-primary selection when they applied in 2020. “It was so stressful,” she said. “We hadn’t realised the level of demand for places so it came as a huge shock when he didn’t get accepted.

“So many other families were in the same boat as us. There definitely needs to be more integrated schools and to have them more geographically spread out to avoid this anxiety on families.”

In 2022, Hazelwood Integrated College received over 230 applications for 160 post-primary spaces and was the most oversubscribed school in North Belfast among selective and non-selective schools in 2020.

Hazelwood Integrated College principal Maire Thompson added: “For parents, the choice is not just about pupils of all faiths and none learning together; it’s also about the great academic experience that they receive in Integrated schools.”

The Integrated Education Bill reaches its final stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly next Wednesday.