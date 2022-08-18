I’ve never been prouder of my incredible staff and pupils, says head of Belfast school after stellar A-level results

Principal hails ‘remarkable’ achievement as NI records highest rate of A* and A grades

The principal of a Belfast school has hailed staff and pupils’ resilience after Northern Ireland recorded the highest rate of A* and A grades in the A-level results.

Nicola Connery, who has led Strathearn School for five years, said all her pupils would be leaving the building with choices for the future, and that she had never been more proud.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was at the school to congratulate young people as they collected their results.

Ms Connery said the day was all about the pupils and the smiles on their faces after a very difficult few years.

“I’m very proud of the girls today,” she said.

“It’s a testament to them and the staff on how they can rise to the occasion.

“The girls have triumphed. They have enjoyed some parts of the new system we had to use, but they’ve also missed out on a lot of what a normal school life should have been like.

“What they have achieved is remarkable. There were three years of disruption, but from January on, when Covid restrictions started to lift, it felt more like a normal life.

“They have seen many positives and will come out of this much stronger.

“Everyone has left with a choice, and that has been our goal from day one.

“But I don’t think any of them are viewing these past few years as a negative. They have seen the good side of what the teaching staff are able to do.

“It has been a steep learning curve, but I’m in awe of my staff and what they do for the pupils every school day.

“The end goal is a happy outcome, and that’s what we have. It’s even more special because of the adversity.”

Among the pupils celebrating was Hannah Stanfield, from Donaghadee, who was “very happy” with her A*, A and B.

“I had a bit of a sleepless night, but now I know I’m off to do primary education at Durham University, I couldn’t be more delighted,” she said.

“I went over there and fell in love with the city. I’m a home bird normally, but I have to challenge myself. I didn’t really think I’d be one to go away.”

Ellie van Giesen, from Newtownards, will be heading to Queen’s to study zoology.

“I think I’m just very relieved it’s all over. It was a long, long night before results morning,” she said.

“I’ll see where zoology takes me. Probably down the research route. I’m ready to have a proper university experience now.”

Rachel Lipson admitted she had doubts in the run-up to results day, but her A* and two As means she is heading to Queen’s to study medicine.

“I was a little worried after the reports that university places were going to be hard to get,” she said.

“The closer it got to results day, the scarier it got. Then we heard the results were going to be down from last year. All sorts of things go through your mind.

“But I did it. I ran around the house screaming. I’m just starting to come back down to earth now and realise that I’ve actually achieved my dream. It’s a lovely feeling.

“It was only in my second chemistry paper when I finally realised this was it — these exams were for real.

“It’s been seven years since I went through that feeling, knowing that I had my future in my own hands.”

Ellie Dornan’s A* and two Bs left her with options.

“I have a chance to go to Durham to do business management with languages or stay in Northern Ireland, and I’m not quite sure which one to choose yet,” she said.

“Just before getting my results, I didn’t actually realise until a couple of minutes before putting my pin in that this was it, this was my future waiting. There were a couple of minutes of blind panic.”

At St Dominic’s Belfast, meanwhile, one pupil was left struggling for words.

“I’m just so excited I can’t even speak,” said Sarah Duffy after landing three A* grades.

“I’m just so happy. The party starts now.”

After that, she is off to Queen’s to study pharmacy.

Cora O’Connor’s two As and a B came as a surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. We hadn’t done any exams for a long time, so it was very stressful,” she said.

“A lot of the time, I didn’t know exactly what I was doing with all that was going on, but I did it.

“I’m taking a year out now and I’ll look at applying for university next year.”

Abby Mulholland was feeling “all biz” after getting two A* grades and a C. She is heading off to Ulster University to study business and investment management.

Pupils at Magherafelt’s Rainey Endowed school were also celebrating success, with Sarah Goodwin picking up two As and a B.

She said: “That means I’ll be going to Ulster University to study biomedical engineering as a master’s [degree]. I’m really pleased with myself. I did not expect that.”

Caleb Ross said he was “feeling fantastic” after securing two A* grades and an A.

“I’m taking a year out with maybe some travel. I’ll be back at the school to help in the classroom. I’m proud I’ve managed to show my ability,” he added.

Rebekah Semple, who scored an A* and two As, said she had not made up her mind about what she wanted to do next.

“[I’ll move to] London for geophysics or stay in Belfast for performing arts, but I’m in a show tonight — Grease in Belfast.”

One person who has made his mind up is Thomas McCleneghan, who was among the first pupils to arrive at Sullivan Upper in Holywood to pick up his results.

His four A* grades means he is off to Oxford University.

“It’s just a very, very nice feeling,” he said.

“I’ve been accepted to do history and French at Worcester College, and I couldn’t be more proud.

“The first thing I did was click ‘accept’ on the offer in case it disappeared.”

Matthew Cadden’s three A grades means he is off to Newcastle to study medicine. “I’m just relieved it’s all over,” he said.

Eve Hiscocks, meanwhile, said she found the A-levels experience “really enjoyable”.

“It was hard work, but I made it in the end,” she added ahead of moving to Strathclyde to study mathematics.

But the excitement was just too much for Julia Barton and Sarah Gow. The friends hugged and danced in one of the school’s hallways, with Julia off to Northumbria and Sarah to Queen’s.