Justice Minister ‘deeply troubled’ as 63% of university students reveal unwanted sexual experience

The joint study surveyed over 1,000 young people on their experiences, ranging from unwanted sexual contact to rape. Pic posed by model

Justice Minister Naomi Long says she is “deeply troubled” by a study showing nearly two-thirds of students here have had an unwanted sexual experience.

The joint study between Queen’s University and Ulster University surveyed over 1,000 young people on their experiences, ranging from unwanted sexual contact to rape.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said it showed the scale of the problem and should act as a wake-up call to the need to tackle the issue.

Mrs Long said her department views the experiences revealed as “unacceptable in any environment or situation”.

The join QUB-UU survey revealed that 63% of students at universities here who took part have had an unwanted sexual experience.

The sample represents around 2% of the overall student population and does not provide detail on where, or when in their lives, the encounters took place. The majority of respondents hope to help other students by sharing their personal experiences.

The study found that only half of those affected told someone about their unwanted sexual experience, with results suggesting those who did report an incident had a greater understanding of sexual consent but may lack the confidence to discuss it in the context of a sexual encounter.

The research led by Ulster University’s Dr Susan Lagdon and Queen’s University’s Professor Cherie Armour, surveyed students from both UU and QUB between November 2020 and May 2021 and found over two thirds of respondents knew the perpetrator and had some sort of pre-established relationship with them.

“This is the first time we have region-specific data to benchmark for university students in Northern Ireland,” said Dr Lagdon.

“The statistics are stark and it paints a worrying picture, but this isn’t just an issue for higher education institutions, it’s a societal issue that requires urgent action locally.”

Both universities said they remain committed to addressing the issues around sexual violence and support for those affected.

Mrs Long said: “I’m deeply troubled at the clear findings of the research report that such experiences are unfortunately prevalent amongst university students locally.

“I want victims to feel more empowered and confident to report these despicable crimes to the police and to remain fully engaged in the process of seeking justice. That is why I am fully committed to doing everything I can to protect the community from abusive behaviours and to improve the overall experience of victims in the criminal justice system.”

Ms Hunter said the survey will be “very difficult reading” for young people.

“This is the reality of what young people in our society — particularly women — are dealing with and I commend their bravery in speaking out,” she said. “If you talk to any friendship group the majority of women will have had experiences similar to those detailed by the respondents to this survey and this issue has been swept under the carpet for too long.

“Unwanted sexual experiences happen on a daily basis and many victims feel unable to come forward because they worry they won’t be believed or have zero faith that anything will be done about it, or they will be taken seriously. This is something we need to challenge at all levels, from our schools and universities to the police and justice system.”

She added: “We need to see the Education Minister step up and introduce compulsory relationship and sex education in schools so every young person is informed about consent and healthy relationships.”