Lack of education funding will be damaging for future of NI, says schools body chief

The chief executive of the Controlled Schools Support Council (CSSC) has accused the Secretary of State of using children as pawns and jeopardising the futures of thousands of school pupils.

Mark Baker made the comments during an evidence session of the NI Affairs Committee, where the dire financial crisis of education in Northern Ireland was laid bare.

He was joined by EA chief executive Sara Long and president of the NAHT union Liam McGuckin.

In November, Chris Heaton-Harris told the EA savings of well over £100m would need to be made, something the EA has refused to do. Instead, it has cut services such as Engage, Healthy Happy Minds, extended schools funding and holiday school meal provision as it struggles to balance the books.

The special education needs sector, already under severe strain due to an alarming number of pupils awaiting statements and a lack of available places in suitable schools, is also to suffer further due to budget constraints.

The NIO has consistently argued that Mr Heaton-Harris had no option other than imposing a budget in the absence of devolved government at Stormont, and maintains that local decisions on finance are best taken in local jurisdictions.

Mr Baker said: “The Department of Education has thought long and hard about this (cuts to services). These are not things done on a whim. What is core and what is statutory does not always make the biggest impact. We do need transformation of the system. We have an independent review of education under way.

"We clearly need to get political agreement on a way forward. But when we depend on earmarked funds, when we depend on monitoring rounds, when we depend on money that comes in November and needs spent by the end of March, its impact is limited. Schools need multi-year budgets.

“The problem here is that the funding just is not enough and it’s not stable. We’re in a situation where we’re going backwards. Money that was allocated in November to support pay deals and deal with rising energy costs has not been carried forward.

“Schools are actually in a far worse position before you talk about pay and price inflation in this year.

“I can’t stress how unequal it is and I do have a concern that our children and our young people are being used as pawns at the moment. I also believe we are in a situation where I don’t think there is a full acceptance that the children and young people in Northern Ireland are being under-invested in. That is going to be damaging for the future of Northern Ireland. They are decisions that are being made by the Secretary of State at the moment.”

Mr Baker noted that the spending per pupil in Scotland currently amounts to £2,000 a year more than in Northern Ireland.

“Add that up over the school life of a single child, that’s £30,000 less,” he said.

“Education must be seen as an investment in the future – a pathway to better health and justice, a better society. NI is a fundamentally different jurisdiction – 18% of the population is school age. It’s 15% in England, meaning England would have two-and-a-half million more pupils. One in 20 in NI has a diagnosis of autism. It’s one in 57 in the rest of the UK. That must be taken into account. We can’t go on undervaluing our children.

“Northern Ireland is a different place to the rest of the UK and transformation comes at a cost. We don’t need a short, sharp burst of funding. We need planned investment over a period of time with key milestones built into that.”

Meanwhile, Ms Long told MPs that with 85% of costs being spent on staff, the levers aren’t available to make the scale of reductions that are required.

She said: “We don’t have the ability to do what we need to do. There is no voluntary exit scheme for staff. We wouldn’t be able to make that scale of reductions voluntarily anyway.

“When you don’t have the levers or the ability to look at staff costs, it is initiatives and programmes that have to take the first hit. The ability to provide the scale of reductions required is severely limited.”

Mr McGuckin, principal at the 400-pupil Greenisland Primary, said: “The basic money in the budget should always be enough to run my school.

“I shouldn’t be looking to what supermarket chain has the cheapest reams of paper, asking parents to provide it.

“My budget is 94% on staff. Add in oil and gas and it is all gone. We currently supply a quality workforce, but we cannot sustain it.”