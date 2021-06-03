Lack of investment hampering growth of Irish-medium schools, MLAs warned

Stormont’s Education Committee has been told that the growth of Irish-language schools is being hampered by a lack of investment, unsuitable buildings and better pay for teachers in the Republic.

Addressing MLAs on Thursday, Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein, from the Irish language body Comhairle na Gaelscolaiochta, said local Irish-medium schools had more than 7,000 pupils.

He added, however, that a statutory duty to encourage and facilitate Irish-medium education stemming from the Good Friday Belfast Agreement was “not being facilitated and legislated for in the way which it should”.

“We have a huge growth in Irish-medium education, but we have temporary, unsuitable accommodation due to the expansion of the sector and there are particular difficulties regarding providing services to pupils with special educational needs (SEN) where the sector feels it has been largely ignored," he told the committee.

“Covid-19 and home-schooling have caused particular difficulties through pupils not having access to the language at home.

“There is no measurable framework [with which] to assess how well or otherwise we are doing around area planning, around accommodation and around SEN, as it relates to the statutory duty.”

Also representing the group was Tarlach Mac Giolla Bhride, who called for improved resource allocation.

“We would ask that Department of Education investment is made in a standardised reading scheme for use in the Irish-medium sector,” he said.

“In English-medium [education], there is a wealth of resources to help parents support their children. Similar resources have to be made available for parents of Irish-medium pupils.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said there was a growing shortage of teachers, particularly in Stem subjects at post-primary level.

“Is the sector heavily dependent on teachers coming from the south of the island and could Brexit cause a problem?” he asked in reference to comments last week from the General Teaching Council that registration fees for teachers coming to Northern Ireland from the Republic would be up to 10 times higher.

Mr Mac Giolla Bhríde replied: “Anecdotally, we could say that it’s not that many at the moment, but we wouldn’t want to see the supply of teachers hindered.”

Mr Mac Giolla Bhein added there were also concerns over salaries, with teachers in the Republic much better paid.