Lectures to be delivered online at Ulster University

Some limited activity may take place on campus if it is deemed safe, the university said.

Lectures will be delivered online during the first term of the new academic year, Ulster University said (Chris Radburn/PA)

Lectures will be delivered online during the first term of the new academic year, Ulster University said.

It is expected to be at least Christmas before physical classes resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said: “Throughout the various stages of Covid-19, the physical and mental health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, their families and the wider community has been central to our planning.

“The next academic year will be different, and whilst initially we may not all be together on campus as we once were, I am confident that together we will deliver a safe, vibrant, inspiring and productive time for our new and returning students and our staff.”

Staff who can work from home will continue to do so until at least the end of August and after the summer, the university will aim for a phased and managed return of all staff within public health guidelines.

The vice-chancellor added: “As we move through the next phases, as a university community our plans are designed to ensure maximum flexibility and agility, enabling Ulster to swiftly respond to any changes should official guidance be adjusted.

“At all times we will make sure that every student will receive the academic and pastoral support they need to succeed.”

The first term of academic year 2020/21 will commence on September 21 and preparations are under way to deliver lectures and other teaching online for semester one, the University confirmed.

It said some on-campus activities will still take place, based on robust local risk assessments.

The University’s approach will be informed by the progress and pace of the Stormont Executive’s phased road map to recovery.