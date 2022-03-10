Liam Neeson: Passing of Integrated Education Bill is great encouragement for NI’s future

Former boxing champion Carl Frampton and BBC Radio 1 Presenter Dean McCullough on a visit to Glengormley High School on March 3. Picture by Peter Morrison.

Movie star Liam Neeson has hailed the passing of new legislation to support integrated education as a “great encouragement” for the future of Northern Ireland.

The Ballymena actor, who has been an advocate of the integrated sector as a patron of the Integrated Education Fund charity, praised Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong and those who have worked with her to secure the Bill’s passage through Stormont.

The new legislation will now go forward for Royal assent.

It means that the Department of Education has to increase the number of integrated school places and set targets for the number of children being educated in these schools.

The integrated sector currently makes up around 7% of schools, though support has been growing in recent years with many parents unable to secure a place for their child

The legislation was passed despite opposition from the DUP, who tried to secure a petition of concern, and the Ulster Unionists.

Neeson said the Bill’s approval was a fitting way to mark the 40th anniversary of integrated schools in Northern Ireland.

“My heartiest congratulations to everyone involved in bringing the Bill through this process, both in the limelight and behind the scenes,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s fitting we have another milestone in the 40th year of integrated education and it brings great encouragement for the path ahead.

“And I particularly wish to congratulate the parents who have bravely chosen integrated education for their children.”

After the legislation was passed by 49 votes to 38 on Wednesday, Ms Armstrong said she was delighted the Assembly had backed her Private Members’ Bill.

She said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve worked for six years on this legislation. This is progress. This is positive. At long last our children and parents who want their children to be educated together have got legislation that will help to secure that. It’s brilliant.”

Neeson, star of blockbuster movies such as Schindler’s List and Taken, has made no secret of his passion for supporting integrated education and has previously called for more schools to take that route.

Last year he recorded a message for the pupils and parents of Seaview Primary School in Glenarm, congratulating them on transforming to integrated status and encouraging others to follow suit. Seaview became the first Catholic primary school to make the switch.

Neeson said schools and parents who were prepared to switch to integrated were “actively helping to build inclusive communities”.

“I want to congratulate all of the parents, staff and governors in schools right across Northern Ireland, who are taking courageous steps to ensure children from different traditions will get to learn and play together, every day, in the same school,” he said.

Others such as President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and former world boxing champion Carl Frampton have also been encouraging the move towards integrated education.

Last week, Frampton, on a visit to his old school Glengormley High, said: “Anywhere else in the world when you talk about integration in schools it’s about boys and girls going to school together.”

Frampton joined BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, another past pupil at Glengormley High, which is currently awaiting a decision from the Department of Education on moving to integrated status.

He added: “We talk about Catholics and Protestants. Depending on where you grow up and the environment you’re in, that affects how you see the world. I was boxing as a kid at seven-years-old. That meant I was in clubs in the New Lodge, on the Falls Road, all over west Belfast, I had a different experience than other kids I grew up alongside.

"You can’t blame them for the attitudes they had at the time. They were being told that by parents, the big boys in the area, about ‘them people’ on the other side of the road.

“Boxing and mixing at such a young age changed my whole outlook. That’s why I have a similar outlook on integrated education now.”