Life beyond school: Students’ union boss offers advice to those bound for university

President of the NUS-USI students’ union Chloe Ferguson is ready to welcome thousands of new faces following A-level results day.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she has set out what students should expect in the days and weeks ahead as they prepare for life on campus.

“I know that receiving your results can be daunting,” she said.

"I want to start by saying that, whatever your results, you should be proud of yourself. Remember, you have choices. There is a spectrum of higher and further education, including apprenticeship pathways available to you.

"It can seem like there’s so much pressure to decide the rest of your life by results day, but that’s an idea that needs to disappear. This is about choosing the next step, not about choosing the next 40 years.”

She said one of the joys of life is getting to try new things.

“Take some time to explore your options and find the path that ultimately feels right for you,” Ms Ferguson advised.

“For lots of you, though, you may have a good idea on what your next step is, so congratulations. There are a few things you can start planning to get a head-start.

“If you have decided on your next step, it’s now important to start planning. This includes things like finding a place to live, applying for student finance, and getting in touch with your chosen university or college.

“Universities and colleges are eager to welcome you, just as students’ unions across the country gear up to welcome you for freshers’ in September.

“We are lucky to have two world-class universities right on our doorstep in Northern Ireland and there’s a world of opportunity on further shores. Adjusting to university and college life can be a big, exciting step, it’s certainly a learning curve.

“Your university days can be some of the happiest in your life. It’s your chance in and outside of the classroom to discover new hobbies, build lasting friendships and get involved in something new. Our biggest advice is just take a chance, join that club or society, volunteer in that organisation, go to that event — you never know until you try.

“Apprenticeships and Further Education Northern Ireland has six further education colleges, with campuses located in every county. With hundreds of apprenticeships and further education courses available, this pathway is an excellent way of developing practical skills and gaining qualifications.

“There’s still so much to get involved with, and whether that’s your class rep council, clubs and societies or networking events, you will have a great time. Apprenticeships offer a blend of hands-on experience and classroom learning, giving you a chance to jumpstart your career.

“The National Society of Apprentices is the perfect opportunity to get involved in a community of apprentices Northern Ireland-wide, stand up for what you care about and have a bit of craic too.”

Ms Ferguson said it’s also a time to take a practical view of what lies ahead.

“Navigating renting, understanding student finances, and accessing support systems might seem complex,” she said.

“You’re not alone in this journey. If you’re not sure what you want to do after receiving your results, there are plenty of resources and support services available to help you choose your next steps.”