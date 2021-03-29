Life-saving skills should be brought into schools: MLA

Education Minister Peter Weir is out of step with the public on measures to introduce a life-saving emergency skills into the school curriculum, it has been claimed.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath was speaking as his party made public the results of a survey of almost 1,000 people in Northern Ireland about making cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) part of the curriculum.

The party said the overwhelming majority of respondents were in favour of introducing compulsory CPR training in schools.

Among the survey results were:

98% of respondents want to be a part of changing survival rates;

88% feel it is extremely or very important for primary school children to have knowledge or awareness of CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive cardiac arrest victims;

94% of respondents believe this should be part of a wider curriculum;

92% think training should happen once a year from Year 8 to 12;

94% think it should be compulsory; and

98% believe government has a responsibility to ensure training is provided.

Mr McGrath said: "Nearly 1,000 people responded to our survey in a matter of weeks and the results are absolutely clear.

"The 94% in favour rate clearly shows that the overwhelming majority want compulsory CPR training on the school curriculum.

"Peter Weir's attitude has been at best dogmatic but his inaction has the potential to be a real issue.

"He must listen to the public and bring proposals to add this to the school curriculum and empower children and young people to save lives.

"Every year, around 1,400 people in Northern Ireland will experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting.

"As things stand, fewer than one in 10 of those people can expect to survive.

"That is a terrifying figure and it lags far behind the average survival rate in other developed nations," Mr McGrath said.

"If Minister Weir still refuses to act, I will be moving forward with legislation to make this mandatory."

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation's Northern Ireland branch, said the UK-wide charity backed the SDLP proposal.

"If survival rates here were boosted to match those seen in other countries which legislate for all secondary pupils to learn CPR, more lives could be saved each year," he said.

"When a cardiac arrest strikes, for every minute without CPR, the chances of surviving drop by up to 10%."

He added that the charity already supplies free CPR training to post primary schools.

"But we need to do more to make sure that every young person leaves school with the skills to save a life.

"We know that the parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly support this move and we look forward to working with the Education Minister to take action on this now and make CPR training compulsory for all children in post primary school."

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: "The Education Minister recognises the importance of this issue and is supportive of initiatives which increase awareness of it in our schools and across society in general.

"There are opportunities within the Northern Ireland curriculum to cover important life skills such as first aid (including CPR), through the 'Personal Development and Mutual Understanding' area of learning at primary level and the 'Learning for Life and Work' area of learning at post-primary level.

"Subjects such as Citizenship Education, Physical Education and Science provide opportunities to cover such skills.

"A range of resources, including the British Heart Foundation's Heartstart Pack, have previously been made available to schools to support the teaching of emergency life support skills and children here have had the opportunity to learn emergency life saving techniques through the British Heart Foundation's Heartstart UK Schools initiative."