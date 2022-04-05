Lifeline: Wellington College pupils share the love in fundraiser for local charity

For two years local charities have been starved of events to raise much needed cash for their vital work in communities, but the days of fun fundraisers are returning and a much needed lifeline is being restored to the charity sector.

And at a Belfast school, staff and pupils are already making great strides in supporting those in need.

Wellington College has been quick off the mark to make up for lost time and money, and has collected the magnificent sum of £1,713 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The charity celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021, and despite Northern Ireland being in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, joined many others across the country in continuing to run as best they could.

Wellington College recently spread some fundraising love through a Valentine’s Day non-uniform day which saw everyone arrive into school dressed in something red.

And later in February they carried on their support for NICHS with five pupils joined by a member of staff, taking part in the charity’s Red Dress Fun Run 5k event in the grounds of the Stormont Estate.

On hand to receive the funds in person at the school, Sinead Murray from NICHS said: “Many thanks to everyone involved in organising these fundraisers and to all those who donated so generously.”