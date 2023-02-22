Limavady Primary School takes part in Crossfit programme to promote wellbeing

The primary school pupils being put through their paces in Limavady

The health and wellbeing of school pupils has taken on extra significance in the last few years, but one primary school principal is taking it all a step further.

At Limavady Central Primary School Mark Robinson loves to keep fit. And his enthusiasm for CrossFit, is contagious.

The sport is a strength and conditioning workout that is made up of functional movement performed at a high intensity level. The movements are actions that you perform in your day-to-day life.

Mark’s plan, which has been running since the start of this year, has been to feed that need for health and fitness down to a new generation.

And not only that, he’s managed to get some of the parents of the children who attend the school involved as well.

“There’s been 25 kids signed up from Primary 4-7 and has been our most popular activity,” said Mark.

“We’ve been working alongside Michael Walsh, the affiliate owner from CrossFit Limavady. He competes at a high level himself and the children have really responded to the workouts.”

Not content with working alongside CrossFit Limavady, Mark also brought in two stars of the fitness world to inspire his pupils.

Pupils from Limavady Central Primary School have been involved in a CrossFit programme run by principal Mark Robinson.

Lisburn’s Emma McQuaid, 12th fittest female in the world and Ireland’s CrossFit National Champion for the past three years, and Lucy McGonigle from Newtownards, the fittest teen in the world in her age category, have been on hand to help run the sessions and spend time answering questions from parents and pupils.

Lucy said she stared her workouts as a nine-year-old.

That’s when I could pick up good habits more easily,” she said. “It’s became part of my life from an early age.

“That’s where most adults fall down in their fitness It’s all about getting used to doing it early in life.”

Mark said the statistics on the fitness and mental health of children were a big reason behind starting his programme.

“The aim from the beginning was for parents and their children to develop a love for physical activity through CrossFit, encouraging them to be healthy both physically and mentally,” he said.

“I also hoped that it will be something that they can share together as they grow older.

“We know that obesity is currently prevalent in 24% of the Northern Ireland population and that children aged five and over need to undertake moderate to vigorous intensity activities for an average of at least 60 minutes every day.”

Limavady Central PS principal Mark Robinson with Emma McQuaid, 12th fittest female in the world and Ireland’s CrossFit National Champion for the past three years, and Lucy McGonigle from Newtownards, the fittest teen in the world in her age category.

But for Mark it’s all about tackling more than physical fitness in the young people in his care. Mental fitness is just as important.

“Some 50% of mental health problems are established by the age of 14 in Northern Ireland, so getting it right early in life is vital,” he said.

“One in eight children and young people here also experience emotional difficulties and our young people are 25% more likely to experience common mental health problems like depression and anxiety compared to young people in England, Scotland or Wales,

“Looking at the overall picture, there a lot to be concerned about. But I believe a primary school can help by promoting positive attitudes to health and fitness. This initiative encourages parental engagement and promotes parental physical activity, and getting parents and the wider community on board has been a major plus factor for us.

“And not every child is getting involved in the main sports we play here at school like football, rugby, Gaelic games, hockey and netball.

“CrossFit is accessible to all individuals and can be scaled for different ages, abilities and disabilities. It develops a positive attitude to, and the enjoyment of, physical activity. It’s something everyone can get involved with, no matter what their ability.”

The latest series of sessions ended ahead of half-term with the CrossFit business community supporting the event with a range of free prizes to further encourage participation moving forward.

“It’s so important that our young people stay active,” said Mark. “I’ve been so pleased that our children here have embraced it and are loving it.

“There’s been great support from the community and t have internationally recognised athletes come along and share their experiences give all the children a real incentive to keep it going.”