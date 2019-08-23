Lisneal College: 'It's a relief to do so well'

Lisneal College

Nervous excitement gave way to feelings of relief for the students at Lisneal College in Londonderry.

Emily Loughlin (16) from the Waterside secured four C passes, two Cs, one B and one D.

She said: "I am delighted with my results, they are better than I had expected.

"I am particularly pleased that I got a B in Maths, I really didn't expect that. I worked hard for it but seeing it on the page was brilliant.

"I am going to come back to Lisneal again. I have just chosen Health and Social Care at double award A-level and B Tec in Business.

"I don't have any plans for what I will do beyond the next two years. For now it is one step at a time."

Ryan Baker (16) from the Waterside was just as happy with his results of three C*, four Cs one B and one D.

He said: "I was anxious about what I would get in English but I got a C, which was a bit of a relief.

"I was nervous about opening my results at school, especially because my parents are here with me. My mum was looking over my shoulder but it was all good.

"I will come back here, I have decided on Business Studies and IT at A-level but I haven't made my mind up yet about a third choice.

"I am going to speak to my teachers to get their advice."

Megan Brown (17) secured three C*, three Cs one B and one D.

She said: "There was no way I could have waited on the postman but as well as that I want to be with my friends when they got their results too.

"I am going to study Health and Social Care, which is a double award A-level, and Business Studies, which is a B Tec."