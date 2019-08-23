Malone Integrated College: 'Mum did everything for me when she was here, so this is all for her'

Malone Integrated College

Pupils at Malone Integrated College in Belfast were celebrating an "exceptional" results year, according to the school principal.

Katrina Moore said her students had "done better than ever before" and she also said the teachers "couldn't believe" how high the GCSE grades were.

Among those picking up the brown results envelope first thing yesterday at the Finaghy Road North school was Ciaran Carville, who sadly lost his 53-year-old mum, Patricia, to lung cancer earlier this year.

The 16-year-old from Andersonstown said she would be delighted with him after he got seven GCSEs in Maths (A), Further Maths (A), English (A), Double Award Science (A, B), Moving Images (B) and Spanish (C*).

"This was all for her," he said.

"I'm so glad. Mum really wanted me to succeed. She did everything she could to make sure of it when she was here so, after everything that happened, I just worked as hard as I could."

So what's next? He said: "I'm hoping to stay at Malone to do A Levels in maths, ICT and moving images and, after that, I'd like to move on to study computer sacience at Queen's University."

Ciaran joked: "My older brother Patrick (32) barely got his GCSEs so I'm going to go home and rub it in his face."

Victor Adekoya (16), from south Belfast, secured seven GCSEs; Construction (A*), Technology (A*), Maths (A), Further Maths (A), English (B), History (C*) and Spanish (C*).

He came into school alone to pick up his results but he said he was looking forward to sharing the good news with his parents. "I'm very happy," he said, adding that he'll be celebrating with his mates.

"I'm going to speak to the teachers at Malone College about doing A Levels in ICT, probably maths and some sort of engineering subject.

"When I leave school, I'd like to do civil engineering but I'm not sure yet whether I'll go to university or get an apprenticeship."

Olivia Pasieka (16), who's originally from Poland but now lives in east Belfast, got seven GCSEs; Polish (A), English (B), Maths (B), Spanish (C*), Double Award Science (2 Cs) and History (C).

"I'm really excited because I did better than I expected," she said.

"I thought I'd just get Cs but I got Bs in maths and English so I'm completely delighted!

"I'm hoping to do psychology as an A-level, along with classical civilisation and media studies. Sadly, Malone doesn't do the subjects I want so I'll be applying to Methodist College. Further down the line, I'd like to study clinical psychology at university." In the meantime Olivia said she'll be partying in style with family. "My 22-year-old cousin David flew over from Poland especially to celebrate with me," she added.

Dunmurry teenager Thomas Crothers (left), got seven GSCEs in Maths (A), Further Maths (A), English (B), History (B), Double Award Science (2 Bs) and Spanish (D).

The 16-year-old, who said he was "relieved" because he hadn't expected to do so well, hopes to stay at school to complete A-levels in chemistry, biology and health and social care.

"I'd eventually like to do bio-medical science at Queen's University, Belfast," he added.