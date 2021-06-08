​​​​​​Mass testing for Kilkeel High in bid to tackle Delta variant surge

Pupils and staff in school at centre of Covid-19 outbreak to be checked out

Covid-19 tests are to be offered to staff and pupils in years 8 to 11 and year 13 at Kilkeel High School regardless of whether they are displaying symptoms after 10 cases linked to it have been identified. Stock image

Mass testing of pupils and teachers in a school at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster is to be carried out as health bosses continue efforts to stop a surge of the Delta variant.

Covid-19 tests are to be offered to staff and pupils in years 8 to 11 and year 13 at Kilkeel High School regardless of whether they are displaying symptoms after 10 cases linked to it have been identified.

A mobile testing unit will be present at the school today and tomorrow, and all pupils will be taught remotely to allow the testing to take place as safely as possible.

The tests are not available to members of the same household of staff or pupils at the school.

A letter to parents from the Public Health Agency (PHA) states that testing is not mandatory, but “we would encourage you to have a test”.

It states: “The PHA has been notified of a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Kilkeel High School community.

“We have worked closely with the school principal and management team to review all the cases and undertake a detailed risk assessment in the school.

“All those who were in close contact with any of the cases have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate.

"The school has a range of other measures in place.

“Even though all the recommended measures are in place, we are investigating the cluster further to reduce the risk of spread.”

It is not known how many of the 10 cases linked to Kilkeel High School are suspected of being the Delta variant, the strain that was first identified in India.

However, the PHA has been carrying out asymptomatic testing at three sites in the town after a small number of probable cases of the Delta variant in the area.

More than 1,000 tests were carried out over the weekend.

A total of 15 positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected after PHA staff went door-to-door inviting residents to attend for a test.

Dr Bríd Farrell from the PHA paid tribute to everyone in the town who has come forward for testing, which she said is a “precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent community spread”.

“The more people who come forward for testing, the better chance we have of slowing the spread of the virus,” she said.

“All positive test results are now being assessed for a preliminary indication of whether a variant is present or not and then submitted for whole genome sequencing to confirm the type of variant. This process can take several days to complete.

“This is a timely reminder to everyone to continue to carry out all public health measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Continue with good hand and respiratory hygiene, keep your distance of two metres from others where possible, wear a face covering where necessary, keep rooms well ventilated, and if you’re offered the vaccine, book your appointment.

"Stopping the spread of the virus will help save lives.”

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded 54 new cases.

The seven day case rate has increased — up from 486 to 523.

Of the 54 new cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, nine were in the Newry, Mourne and Down district, where the investigation is being carried out to assess whether there is a Delta variant outbreak.

Nine were in Derry City and Strabane and 11 were in Belfast.

There were no deaths recorded yesterday. and 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which one was in intensive care.

There were two active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes and only 32 cases had been recorded in people aged 60 and over in the previous seven days.