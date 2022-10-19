Maximum student maintenance loan to climb by 40% next year

But young people will still struggle to cover basics, says union chief

The maximum maintenance loan for students entering higher education will rise by 40% from 2023/24, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced.

The £55m package means the amount available to students living at home will rise from £3,475 to £5,250. For students living away from home, it will climb from £4,840 to £6,776.

The figure for students based in London will increase from £6,780 to £9,492.

Gordon Lyons has also confirmed his department will launch a review of the higher education funding system.

This will include support provided to students and the support provided to the sector.

However, there will be an increase of 1.8% in tuition fees and tuition fee loan products.

Mr Lyons said: “I am acutely aware of the difficulties that continue to be faced in the cost-of-living crisis by people right across society, not least students.

“This will provide additional support estimated at around £55m to approximately 40,500 Northern Ireland-domiciled students studying in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

“This includes increases to the limits for those who live at home, away from home and those in London, where costs are generally even higher.”

However, NUS-USI president Chloe Ferguson said the first increase in student support since 2010 only strengthened calls for a cost-of-living payment this year.

“The students I’ve talked are genuinely afraid of how they’re going to get through the next couple of months,” she added.

“They are often working full-time hours on top of full-time study to meet basic expenses.

“Students’ unions are not only setting up food banks, but also heat banks, where students can come to get warm, and hygiene banks, where students can get toiletries and take showers.

“The UK is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, yet our students can’t afford to feed themselves or keep warm.

“This announcement, while positive, is actually an announcement about greater debt.

“Tuition fees will increase by 1.8%, and the increase in funding is in the form of loans.”

Mr Lyons said that rise would not kick in for another year.

“This is why I have already increased the budget for student hardship funds across the higher education institutions by £2.8m, bringing the total allocation to £5.6m for this year,” he added.

“I have been consistent in pressing the institutions to apply as much flexibility as possible when dealing with applications for hardship funds.

“I note that some higher education institutions are introducing cost-of-living schemes, and I very much welcome this.”

Queen’s University announced an £8m package to support students and staff last week, while Ulster University said it should be in a position to announce support “over the coming weeks”.

“Ulster University is actively exploring the most effective and beneficial ways to support students, especially the most vulnerable, and staff,” it added.

“In light of the cost-of-living challenges, alongside the Ulster University Students’ Union, we are supporting the NUS-USI Cost of Survival campaign for students, including introducing a yellow sticker system for unsold food on campus and working to set up food and book banks.”