Mental health impact of school disruption on parents laid bare

As the majority of children return to school today, parents will breathe a sign of relief.

While some pupils will have flourished in lockdown, many more will have struggled to keep up with school work.

A lack of access to digital devices; the pressures of parents balancing looking after school work and their own work; managing five-year-olds in their first steps into education; making sure older children remained motivated, and a lack of continuity in online teaching practices between schools, even within individual schools - the pressures have all mounted up.

The impact of the lack of face to face teaching from professionals has been laid bare in a new survey from Parentkind, the largest network of parent teacher associations in the UK.

Some 84% of parents surveyed here said their mental health and wellbeing had been negatively affected by the disruption, compared to 45% in England.

Meanwhile, 43% of children and 44% of parents surveyed found it harder to cope with the current arrangements for schooling in the most recent lockdown.

Only 17% of parents polled in England said they had a worse time compared to the first lockdown.

Siobhan O’Neill, NI’s Interim Mental Health Champion

The difference between parents in England and Northern Ireland didn't stop there.

When parents here were asked about levels of confidence supporting their child's learning, 54% said they were quite or very confident, compared to 79% across the water.

The survey also asked parents to select the three biggest challenges they faced.

The top option selected by over half (56%) was 'juggling work and home schooling', followed by 'motivating my child to do their work' (51%). The survey further found 38% of parents of a child with special educational needs (SEN) were more likely to report a large negative impact on their mental health owing to the disruption to their child's schooling as a result of the lockdowns.

Only 26% of non-SEN parents felt the same.

For parents who reported low confidence levels in supporting their child's learning, the top requests were for more online lessons; more support from schools to help parents understand how and what to teach, and the call for employers to be more understanding and provide greater flexibility for working parents.

Some said it would have been beneficial if the Department of Education had provided guidance on a standardised approach for remote teaching, as many shared differences in experiences between schools.

"Stark differences between the impact of current arrangements on parents' mental health in Northern Ireland compared to England show that, although there is rightly a lot of talk about regulating children's wellbeing as they return to school, parents need support too," said Parentkind's Jayne Thompson.

"Whilst we hope that children will remain in school now until the end of this academic year without further closures, we expect the introduction of the lateral flow tests will mean numerous further periods when pupils will be required to self-isolate.

"Government needs to support parents and help reduce their burden of stress by providing guidance to every school on a standardised approach to remote teaching to eliminate the disparity that currently exists between schools and ensure that adequate supporting materials/resources are available for parents, especially parents with a child with special educational needs.

"There needs to be more encouragement to employers to accommodate employees who are juggling work while supporting learning from home.

"And parents have clearly communicated the issues that have caused these levels of stress and anxiety over the last half-term. Attention must be given now to help alleviate further psychological pressures on parents, especially as we anticipate periods of disrupted schooling between now and June."

Siobhan O'Neill, Northern Ireland's Interim Mental Health Champion, said the report highlighted the stark and worrying difference between the experiences of parents here compared with those in England.

"It is important that we act in response to this evidence and provide additional support for parents to reduce the potential impact of this stress on their mental health," she said.

"It is also important that schools are supported so that they can provide the materials and resources that parents need.

"Employers also have a role in protecting the wellbeing of their staff by offering flexible working arrangements and responding compassionately to the needs of workers who are looking after children."