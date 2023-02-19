Methody schoolgirls to sing at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III is greeted by Ella Smith aged 10, and Lucas Watt aged 10 as he arrives at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday September 13, 2022. Photo: PA — © PA

Schoolgirls from Belfast’s Methodist College will be among those chosen to sing at King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

A handpicked gospel choir - The Ascension Choir - will perform as part of the service, as will the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace - together with girl choristers from the Chapel Choir of Methodist College, Belfast, and from Truro Cathedral Choir.

Additionally, an anthem written by famous composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of 12 new pieces of music commissioned by the King for his coronation.

Charles has personally selected the musical programme for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which has been designed to showcase a range of musical talent and styles from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

On a personal note, the monarch has asked for Greek Orthodox music to be played in tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.

It will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been created by British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, who is known for hit musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar, described himself as "incredibly honoured" to have been asked to compose a new anthem.

He said: "My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98.

"I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra.

"I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion."

A Coronation March has been created by Patrick Doyle, while a piece by Iain Farrington for the solo organ takes in musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth.

There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O'Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman.