Michelle O’Neill backs campaign to save primary school in Fivemiletown

Michelle O'Neill meets with governors and parents at St Mary's PS to lend her support to the campaign to save the school from closure

First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill has called for a decision to close St Mary's PS in Fivemiltown to be reversed

Michelle O’Neill has called for a proposal to close a Co Tyrone primary school at the end of the academic year to be withdrawn.

The long-running campaign to save St Mary’s in Fivemiletown received a boost with the Sinn Fein vice-president lending her support to parents and pupils when she visited on Thursday.

St Mary’s, which has seen an increase in pupil numbers in the last few years, is listed to close at the end of the current school year, with campaigners outlining the widespread community support for it to be saved.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), through the EA, recommended the school to close, a move which will see the pupils spilt across various locations.

Rural primary schools have been looking over their shoulders since the EA designated 105 pupils as the minimum sustainability threshold outside Belfast and Londonderry, leaving almost 250 primary schools under the “sustainable’ figure”.

At St Mary’s, which is not in financial deficit, pupil numbers have risen from 32 in 2021/22 to 42 in 2022/23, and a further surge in applications means they would reach 48 this September.

Ms O’Neill heard parents and members of the board of governors set out their evidence to demonstrate the sustainability of the school.

“I was incredibly impressed by the passion and determination of the representatives of the school community that I met,” she said.

“The children were clearly happy and thriving. The school is a bright and vibrant place, and parish priest Fr Brendan Gallagher is clear how vital a role the school plays in the parish.

“The parents and governors who I met presented robust and verifiable evidence to show the school’s growing enrolment, its strong financial position and the educational outcomes it is achieving for the children.

“That’s why I will be acting urgently to ensure my opposition to the proposal to close the school is made clear to the Department of Education and call on CCMS to withdraw the proposal.

“Closing a small, rural school like this is not in the interests of anyone in the Fivemiletown community, and is the antithesis of the progress we’ve made over the last 25 years.”

Chair of the board of governors, Fergal Foy, said parents were delighted to win the support of Ms O’Neill.

“We were delighted that Michelle O’Neill and her team took the time to meet with us, talk to parents and children at the school, and really hear the concerns we have about this proposal, and the impact it would have on our community,” he said.

“Having fought this campaign for so long, it was a huge boost to have her truly engaging with us on the detail of why our school must stay open. We will continue to fight for our school’s survival and are so grateful for all of the support we continue to receive.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Education’s permanent secretary Mark Browne approved an EA plan to close Kingsmills Primary School in Co Armagh on August 31.

That decision was made despite only three out of 127 responses to an initial consultation on the school's future backing closure.

Mr Browne said he had "carefully considered all the information, evidence and views presented".

"The closure of any school is a particularly difficult decision and I acknowledge the strength of feeling expressed in support of the school by the local school community," he added.

"However, sustainability must be the platform for the delivery of a high-quality education for the children. It is clear to me that Kingsmills PS is not sustainable and the evidence presented to me provides no confidence that it can achieve a sustainable position in the future.”