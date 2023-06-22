Michelle O’Neill sees construction begin on £35m Cookstown school: ‘Projects like this are what we must all aspire to’

Michelle O’Neill has used the official start of production on a new £35m school in Cookstown to put more pressure on the DUP to restore Stormont.

Speaking as Holy Trinity College celebrated the beginning of work on a new facility for 1,400 pupils in the Co Tyrone town, the Sinn Fein vice president said the scheme showed what government should be doing — providing better opportunities for young people.

The First Minister designate was among the guests at the college, where production got underway in May and will be completed by summer 2025, marking the end of a two-decade campaign to have a new school built on the site.

“Much like Holy Trinity College has had to wait, we’ve all had to wait far too long,” Ms O’Neill said.

“We need to be in the Executive to deal with all the challenge of today, but I’m not giving up. I intend to be in the Executive and I intend to lead.

“I see young people at Holy Trinity — and the future is all about their lives in 10, 20, 30 years’ time. It’s all about transforming our society for the betterment of everybody. Projects like this are what we must all aspire to.

“I know this journey hasn’t all been plain sailing — I’ve been summoned to a few crisis meetings and panic sessions — but look where the determination, the resilience and the vision has led to today.

“It just fills your heart with joy that this project is now underway and I was blown away by the scale of it when I arrived here. It is going to be delivered. And it shows just what can be done.”

First mooted 20 years ago, the plans to build a new Holy Trinity College finally picked up pace in 2013 when funding was secured as part of the Department for Education’s long-term capital works plan.

And with ground broken last month, the scheme managed to beat the freeze on capital works due to budget constraints, with the department saying no further building schemes would be started in a bid to save money from the education budget.

“I want to commend everybody who has been part of this journey,” said Ms O’Neill.

“They knocked on every door that was open to them. The testament to where we’ve got to today is partnership working, whether that be on a political front, the community, the Holy Trinity Foundation, the parents, local business. Everyone has made this happen and should all be rightly proud of that effort.

“This is about the future, an investment in young children in this community. Let’s continue to build for the future, build a life where people want to stay here.

“That’s what I want to do in the world of politics — build for a better brighter future — and I am determined to lead for the betterment of everybody in society.”

School principal Isabel Russell said a new generation of young people are set to benefit from the efforts to provide a new-build.

“It’s been 20-plus years to get here,” Ms Russell said.

“It’s a momentous occasion and it will be so advantageous to all the young boys and girls in Cookstown and further afield.

“They will have the best of every opportunity we can provide — academic, vocational, engineering, dance, drama, PE. It will be fantastic for them.

“It will be everything we have ever wanted these past 20 years. A lot of the work has gone to local companies, so the whole town is getting something from it.

“There’s a lot of pressure. It was panic stations for some time. We were hearing of all the cuts to education and there is a dramatic impact on our young people.

“But we have managed to get over the line with this — as we were already in the construction phase, there was no turning back. This is something we’re all going to be very, very proud of.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in May 2025 and Tyrone GAA star Peter Canavan, who started working in the school in 1993, has been spearheading the campaign as director of the Holy Trinity Foundation.

“We are a tight-knit community in Tyrone, and the Holy Trinity College Foundation is a prime example of that,” Mr Canavan said.

“The foundation was ultimately set up to ensure our pupils have the opportunity to reach their full potential, and we are delighted to be supported by alumni, business leaders and various sectors of our community on this project — although we still need to raise a final sum of £500,000 in order to ensure we are giving our children access to every opportunity they need to succeed in a modern society.”

The new school will be situated at the rear of the existing building and will include a 3G full-size GAA pitch, car parking and pedestrian access, as well as bus, car and taxi drop-off stations.