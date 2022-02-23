Minister rushing through move to dissolve General Teaching Council

Michelle McIlveen during her first engagement as Northern Ireland Minister for Education visiting Ballysillan Primary School and Nursery in north Belfast.

Emergency measures to dissolve the General Teaching Council (GTC) have been granted accelerated passage in the Assembly.

It comes as the Department of Education seeks to end years of dysfunction in the organisation that was set up as the regulatory body for the teaching profession.

In bringing legislation to the Assembly, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said an independent review into how the GTC had been conducting its business in recent years had been scathing.

There was unanimous support for the bill, which will see the Department of Education take on the responsibilities of the Council, bringing an end to years of troubles and in-fighting within the organisation.

“As I told his house in December, an effectiveness review found extensive governance and leadership failings, deep-seated divisions and animosities among its members,” Ms McIlveen told the Assembly.

“They were so endemic the review felt it necessary to offer some very stark conclusions and recommendations.

“The review concluded that it was a council which was functioning but not functional, not providing leadership or advocacy to the profession. GTC NI was irretrievably broken with no prospect of recovery to any form of adequate performance. The decision to dissolve with immediate effect was notified to the Assembly on December 13, 2021.

"After taking legal council, this legislation could not wait any longer. In am not willing to allow any further damage to the already tarnished reputation of the GTC.

"The body has been given every opportunity to act reasonably, professionally and in compliance with its legal duties before Departmental intervention.

Pat Sheehan, Sinn Fein’s deputy chair of Stormont’s education committee, welcomed the progress of the bill, which sped through first and second stages and will not be subject to a committee stage as the Minister rushes it through.

Details on a replacement for the GTC are to be included in the drafting of a dissolution bill.

“We have known for a long time GTC has been a completely dysfunctional organisation,” he said.

“The GTC describes itself as the statutory regulatory body for the teaching profession dedicated to enhancing the status of teaching. Rather than enhancing the status of teaching, the dysfunction of the leadership and governance actually threatened to undermine the status of the profession.

“In Autumn, at what was a very difficult tie for schools due to Covid and the associated staff absences, the GTC could not process the registration of hundreds of newly qualified teachers, preventing them from entering the classrooms where they were very much needed. As legislators we would be failing our remit if we didn’t bring this to an end.”

Safeguarding issues were also raised, with MLAs told that the GTC did not have the power to remove bad teachers, or those who would be facing serious disciplinary actions.

Established in 1998 by the Education (Northern Ireland) Order, the premise for the council seemed simple enough. Establish a register of teachers in Northern Ireland, oversee the regulation of the profession by providing advice on training, career development and performance management of teachers and oversee the standard of conduct, all to be funded by teacher subscriptions.

All teachers had to pay a fee to be registered by the Council before being permitted to accept a position in any school in Northern Ireland. It was to be run by professionals, for professionals, but in recent years has been anything but professional.

There have been consistent concerns over bullying, harassment and the undermining of staff, and council members have admitted there was no easy fix to the problems.

Facing a series of tribunals, 112 complaints by whistleblowers, the council been placed in a series special measures by the Department of Education which have failed to improve the situation.

There were further allegations that some of the 33 council members, of which 13 have resigned since 2019, had only joined the to attempt to bring it down from within,

Being granted accelerated passage means the Department of Education will assume the responsibilities of the council in the short term.