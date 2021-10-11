Minister urged to support young people who missed out on education due to Covid with new ‘catch-up’ policy

DUP minister Michelle McIlveen will be asked to bring forward an Education Catch-Up policy to help pupils who missed out on school during lockdown tomorrow at Stormont.

A motion will be brought to MLAs by Colin McGrath, with the SDLP MLA keen for politicians to recognise the impact young people have made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will ask the Department of Education to step up commitments made to support young people, through proper funding for schemes that have played a critical role in supporting communities, and to ensure all means to negate the effect of missed education are taken.

Speaking ahead of his motion, the South Down MLA praised the youth service for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr McGrath said youth workers and organisations had stepped up to the mark and supported the mental health and developmental needs of young people during a very difficult time.

He said they now deserved recognition and urged Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to bring forward an Education Catch-Up Strategy.

“There is an army of volunteers and youth workers who did all they could during the Covid-19 pandemic to adapt and address the needs of our young people,” said Mr McGrath, who chairs Stormont’s Executive Office Committee. “They took to the streets to meet outdoors, they met young people via Zoom, they engaged through every technological means they could so that the mental health, socialisation and engagement of young people was to the highest standard.

Colin McGrath. Credit: Pete Morrison

“I believe the pandemic will leave a lasting legacy on our young people from the missed education, missed opportunities and missed friendships. We must now play catch-up and ensure that young people are able to play that critical part in our society — simply being young people. Their hopes, dreams and aspirations depend upon us providing them with such opportunities.

“I hope that the Executive, and particularly the Department of Education, will address these problems and deliver funding and programmes that meet the needs of our young people.”

West Belfast youth worker Stephen Hughes worked to support young people throughout the pandemic.

“Where I work, St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre, we strived to meet the challenge to support our young people throughout the Covid restrictions. They faced immense difficulties in meeting the limitations of the restrictions but did follow the guidelines well,” he said.

“However, staff used the Education Authority systems and guidance to the best of our abilities to ensure we supported some of society’s most vulnerable and isolated young people.”