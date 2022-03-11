Mixed emotions as victims of institutional abuse finally get public apology

After decades of pain and feeling ignored, there were mixed emotions on Friday following a public apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey opened proceedings for the long-awaited day. Executive ministers and several representatives of institutions read out apologies to those watching from the chamber, while others watched remotely from as far away as Australia.

Normally the stage for heated political debate, the Assembly floor instead fell silent for a minute of reflection which ended in applause.

The public apology was one of the recommendations of a public inquiry led by the late Sir Anthony Hart in 2017, which examined failings of care in state institutions between 1922-95.

Fiona Ryan, commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse, reminded the Assembly that many victims had not lived to see the apology.

She thanked those survivors who had fought to be heard after being made to feel “ashamed as children” and “shunned as adults”.

Trying to get across the sheer scale of what was being apologised, Ms Ryan spoke of 73 years of systemic physical, sexual and emotional abuse of children and the permanent loss it had created in their lives.

The absence of a First and Deputy First Minister to deliver an apology was notable, falling instead to the remaining five members of the Executive.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of the DUP told victims the state had failed and neglected them.

“We made you feel unwanted. It was not your fault, the state let you down,” she said.

Justice Minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long was emotional when she spoke of the many specific ways in which children had suffered while in institutions.

She said it was uncomfortable to hear but something many victims had said should not be forgotten.

This included children who were sexually abused by staff and visitors, as well as peer-on-peer abuse and from former residents.

Other forms of abuse included fear of and witnessing violence, isolation, being mocked for bed-wetting and young females not being provided with feminine hygiene products.

Ms Long also mentioned children being referred to by a number, having their identity taken away and being forced to do excessive housework.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the Hart Inquiry had shone a light on a dark period of history,

She also spoke of the pain felt by those who were separated from or did not know they had brothers or sisters while growing up.

“The guilt and shame of what happened has not, nor has it ever, been your burden to bear. The burden belongs only to us, those who should have protected you,” she said.

Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann praised the courage of victims and survivors who had fought for recognition. He also told those yet to speak out that help was there for them should they want it.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy of Sinn Fein acknowledged that it had taken far too long for the apology, and the additional pain the delay had caused.

Kate Walmsley (left) and Margaret McGuckin of the SAVIA lobby group in the Great Hall at Stormont following the long-awaited public apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse.

Among the apologies from representatives of several institutions was Br Francis Manning from De La Salle brothers. He said it was a matter of “profound regret” that young people had suffered in their care.

Part of this was a failure to prepare boys for life after care, with some left being unable to read or write.

He added the social and religious attitudes that had stigmatised children in care in the past had no place in society today.

The complicated and raw emotions the day had brought up were clear in a press conference held afterwards in Stormont's great hall.

A public apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland was held in Stormont on Friday. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Approaching the microphone, Peter Murdoch spoke of how his brother had died just four months ago after never recovering from his childhood abuse.

Having entered Nazareth Lodge orphanage when he was six, Peter said he suffered abuse for five years.

"The terrors that me and my older brother (Charles Murdoch) went through were extremely shocking," he said.

"Some could turn round and say that is like an SS camp, because that's the way we seen it as children."

He said he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I've been in and out twice from prison because of snapping, because of what happened to me."

He added that Charles died on December 1 last year after he "drank himself to death".

"I cared for him most of my life, it's shocking to hear a nun from that institution apologising. In my personal opinion, as a victim, it comes 30 years too late.”

He said: "My brother, if alive today, would have cried."

Margaret McGuckin from Survivors and Victims of Historical Institutional Abuse thanked those who had supported their campaign over 15 years.

She said: “The way we have been treated all these years has hurt us so much. I can say that myself...I’m a broken wreck. This has caused much more pain and trauma for ourselves and life will never be the same.

"The apology today was more than welcomed, but we even had to… demand and lobby and even threaten with more legal action.”

Alice Harper spoke on behalf of her late brother.

"I cannot and I will not accept the apology from the De La Salle. How dare they, because my brother was one of the worst abused victims and I didn’t know that until the day of Mr Hart’s report.

"It’s really hard for us to take, so I will never accept their apology for what they did to our family.”