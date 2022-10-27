MLA Claire Sugden slams further delays with report on planned NI veterinary school

The Department of Agriculture has said that “work is ongoing” with a view to bringing a veterinary school to Northern Ireland despite three missed deadlines for the publication of a report into the need for a specialist training facility.

The region remains the only one in the UK and Ireland without a specialist vet school, with students having to travel to the UK or Republic of Ireland to gain the necessary qualifications.

DAERA confirmed talks are continuing with Queen’s University and Ulster University after the Strategic Investment Board for Northern Ireland (SIB) completed a report.

“The report is part of the overall analysis as to whether a veterinary school is needed for Northern Ireland and focused on just one element, the need for veterinary personnel here,” the Department added.

But the details of that report have not been made public and there are now fears the project will be “kicked further down the road”.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden, who is among those lobbying for the establishment of a vet school in Northern Ireland, said the current Stormont deadlock and prospect of another election will only delay plans further.

She has pressed for Coleraine to be considered as the ideal site for a new facility, citing industry and academic demand, and highlighting the unique opportunities offered by the north coast.

“Previous dates for publication of the report — first in September 2021, then early in the new year and then February — were all missed,” Ms Sugden said.

“This was completed in March but remains unpublished. I have no doubt that the assessment of the Strategic Investment Board — which worked on behalf of Queen’s University, Belfast and Ulster University — is that a vet school here would help meet the demand of students wanting to study the subject and the needs of the industry.

“The minister (DUP’s Edwin Poots) is now declining to say when the report will be published, only that it won’t be until ‘other relevant evidence’ is collected. I understood this was the point of the report.

“He said work was ongoing between his department, the Department for the Economy and the two universities, but this is a departure from earlier responses where publication upon the report’s completion was promised.

“Pressures on the veterinary industry were already apparent and were growing month-by-month.

““Delays only served to exasperate the potential long-term problems here.

“Northern Ireland is unable to meet the demands of industry.

“This was true prior to Brexit, but the new livestock checks that have since been required mean there is an even bigger gap between supply and demand.

“There also exists the opportunity for the Executive and the University of Ulster to back, with real actions, their regular claims that they are committed to the future of the Coleraine campus.

“My fear is that, with the current deadlock and prospect of another election, this issue will remain unresolved for some time, with the can being kicked further down the road at each step.”