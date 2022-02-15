MLAs back Bill to defer school starting age for some children from four to five

The Education Minister has said changes to when children begin classes is the “biggest change in the approach to the school starting age in a generation”.

Michelle McIlveen was speaking as the School Age Bill continued its accelerated passage through the Assembly.

It would allow those born between April 1 and July 1 to defer beginning school for a year if their parents wish.

The legislation would be particularly beneficial to children born prematurely.

There was full support for the Bill, including a single amendment to introduce a five-year review on the effectiveness of the legislation.

However, several MLAs voiced concerns that the legislation should be more wide-ranging, but the minister disagreed.

“This is, in my belief, a totally mistaken description,” she insisted.

“My Bill represents the biggest change in our approach to school starting age in a generation.”

Sinn Féin’s Nicola Brogan said the move was “certainly a welcome first step to help pupils and parents”.

“I welcome that the Bill includes a safeguard to ensure children will receive 12 years of education, regardless of their deferred school start,” she added.

Alliance’s Chris Lyttle, chair of Stormont’s Education Committee, said it was “the right thing to do”.

“There are some aspects of the legislation which will need further investigation, but overall I believe this is a good example of stakeholders, ministers and MLAs working together to deliver law that will make a positive difference,” he added.

“I hope the next Assembly mandate will see more examples of this positive endeavour on behalf of families.”

The DUP’s Diane Dodds said the Bill will have a big impact for children and families.

“It will provide Northern Ireland with the most progressive, evidence-based position of all the four nations in terms of education,” she said.

Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler said the legislation would be “life changing for some children and some families”.

Most children start school in the September after their fourth birthday.

The current law would be amended so that deferred children do not reach compulsory school-starting age until September 1 after their fifth birthday.

We currently have one of the youngest school starting ages in western Europe.

The minister was granted accelerated passage for the Bill after saying parents had waited far too long for the change in legislation to be made.

In 2014 a plan to introduce flexibility was halted by Education Minister John O’Dowd, who said there was not enough time to pass the legislation before Assembly elections.

Ms McIlveen said she felt accelerated passage was the best opportunity to have the legislation go through the Assembly before it was thwarted by time again.

“I was disappointed this wasn’t taken through at the time of John O’Dowd’s tenure as minister,” she said. “I am very conscious of the fact I was only going to be in office for a short time and I didn’t want to waste the window of opportunity to try to pursue this.”

In the department’s consultation on the legislation, nine in 10 people who responded were in favour of the change.

A further stage of the Bill’s progress through the Assembly is scheduled for next Monday.