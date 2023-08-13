More than 1,000 NI schools at risk of disruption after IT software ‘pirated’

The company have been threatened with an injunction over software provided to NI schools.

ESS claims the software has been effectively pirated

More than 1,000 schools in Northern Ireland could have their return for the new term disrupted after the company who provides software for recording key information were hit with legal action.

Capita have been threatened with an injunction after allegedly providing software which it sold to private equity for £400 million to schools in NI without a licence, the Telegraph has reported.

Education Software Solutions (ESS) has asked the High Court to intervene in a row that risks disruption at 1,100 state schools.

ESS’s system helps them keep track of attendance and record vital safeguarding information.

Capita sold the software to ESS – set up by private equity firm Montagu – for £400m in 2020 as part of company Chief Executive John Lewis’ plans to reduce a £1.1 billion debt.

The outsourcer continued to provide the software to schools in Northern Ireland under licence, but ESS claims the permission to do so expired in March.

Capita disputes this, telling the court it accepted “commercial terms” for an extension of the licence proposed by ESS during a phone call.

ESS wants the High Court to declare that no valid extension was made and have threatened to apply for an injunction forcing the software to be deleted across Northern Ireland.

Around 1,100 schools in Northern Ireland could be forced to delete copies of the software provided by Capita, which ESS claims are effectively pirated.

A Capita spokesperson said: “Capita wholly rejects the accusations by ESS and intends to robustly defend its position in any ensuing legal proceedings.”