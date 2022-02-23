Most NI schools have not had to move to remote learning despite Covid-related absences, says Education Minister

Most schools in Northern Ireland have not had to revert to remote learning, despite high absence rates since pupils returned after the Christmas break.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen told MLAs her department is continuing to provide support to schools, after concerns that the recent relaxation of Covid regulations will lead to a rise in absence levels.

Ms McIlveen told MLAs her officials had remained in close contact with schools throughout January and, as children returned after half-term, they re-issued unchanged guidelines on Covid protocols.

She also warned that an Integrated Education Bill, which is due for further debate in the Assembly on Thursday, threatens to reverse a lot of the work her department is doing to try to break down segregation in schools.

January saw a sharp rise in the number of Covid-related pupil and staff absences, but the DUP minister said the department had been working closely to monitor the situation and react appropriately.

Ms McIlveen admitted that a new way of dealing with Covid issues in schools may have created an added anxiety.

“In response to the high level of cases reported through January, we hope the arrangements did not have a significant impact on staff workloads,” she said.

“In a class reporting multiple cases, schools were able to recommend lateral flow tests for pupils, which removed a level of bureaucracy.

“The Education Authority did receive a very high number of calls. The helpline switched to a triage system which helped to deal with schools’ inquiries on a case-by-case basis which could then be prioritised. We understand that has led to each school perhaps being treated slightly differently, which may have added to anxiety.”

She admitted that recent survey responses indicate that while Covid continues to cause disruption, the majority of schools have not had to use remote learning since the beginning of January.

On the progress of the Integrated Education Bill, brought to the house by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, Ms McIlveen said that should it become legislation, the Bill would “absolutely serve to reinforce sectoral divides which the area planning service has spent many, many years trying to break down. It would place onerous duties on the Department of Education in preparing and maintaining an integrated strategy”.

She added: “Members know I am a champion for the controlled school sector. All are non-denominational. They accept applications from all faiths and none.

“Unfortunately, they are often referred to as Protestant schools. This is absolutely not the case. With almost no exception, controlled schools have a high level of mixing reflecting their local communities.”

The minister also addressed progress in implementing the recommendations of the Fair Start report, aimed at tackling educational underachievement.

“The report is ambitious and focuses on early years,” she said.

“There are over 40 recommendations within the report. A stakeholder reference group has been established to assist the programme board with these.”

She did admit there was concern about the future funding of education, which could affect the implementation of the report, planned school building projects and recommendations from the Independent Review of Education, which is currently ongoing.

“Education funding is facing unavoidable cost pressures in dealing with rising service demands to deliver statutory and policy obligations,” Ms McIlveen said.

“The sector will require significantly more funding during this budgetary period if we are to avoid a significant and detrimental impact on our children and young people. Education is key to the future economic stability of our society and we cannot afford to continue to neglect it.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asked the minister what impact the lack of a three-year budget will have on her department, and said that would be a direct result of the DUP’s decision to remove the First Minister from the Executive.

“I do acknowledge there has been concern,” replied Ms McIlveen.

“I have spoken to officials to see if assurances can be given to the sector. In the absence of a three-year budget, it will be difficult for large-scale capital build as would have been possible under a three-year budget.”

Ms McIlveen also said moves to implement a childcare strategy had stalled.

The Strangford MLA said she is “disappointed” that it hasn’t been able to be progressed due to the pandemic.

She said: “We haven’t got to the position where we can present a draft strategy. The timeline had been for autumn 2022, but that will not happen.”