Most Northern Ireland schools to close as teaching unions strike

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott ) — © Kevin Scott

Most schools in Northern Ireland are to close today due to a teaching strike over pay.

All five teaching unions in Northern Ireland are joining the strike action, with the National Association of Head Teachers striking for the first time in its history in relation to pay.

The full-day strike action follows a half day of strike action in schools in February, with members in further-education colleges joining their teacher colleagues.

Trade unions have described the action as the biggest in over a decade.

Other services are likely to be affected as civil servants and other public sector workers also take part in walk outs.

Members of both Unite and GMB unions are set to join wider civil service industrial action involving NIPSA and PCS following ballots of 91% and 80% respectively among their members.

The unions say the scale of action means people across Northern Ireland will be directly impacted.

A pay award amounting to £552 a year for some civil servants was offered by the Government at the start of the month, but talks with health unions around the same time did result in an offer.

NIPSA say the strike will take place against a backdrop of a sharp decline in the real value of public service pay, the Northern Ireland public service budget crisis and overwhelming cost of living crunch hitting working class communities.

Picket lines will be in place at the Millennium Forum in Derry and at Belfast City Hall.

NIPSA general secretary Carmel Gates said the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was imposing sanctions on public services to try and force Northern Ireland political parties to return to the assembly.

"The action has been forced in large measure by the government's decision to implement sanctions in Northern Ireland," she said.

"The sanctions imposed by the Secretary of State and Westminster are designed to force Northern Ireland political parties to return to Stormont. In effect, these sanctions only hurt ordinary people and will cause permanent damage to public services.

"The pay award to our members of £552 is insulting and derisory and adds to the wage cut of more than 20% in 10 years. More than 60% of civil servants now earn below the NI median wage.

"It is time for the trade union movement to say enough is enough. We will build a mighty campaign for pay justice and for an end to cuts in public services.

"I call on every working-class community to join us in this struggle."