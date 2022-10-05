Most parents believe ‘teachers under more pressure than ever’

Research also showed there were concerns about education funding

Teachers in Northern Ireland are now under more pressure than ever before, a survey of parents suggests.

The research, commissioned by the British Council, shows that parents are more concerned about the future funding of education services here than anywhere else in the UK.

More than half (55%) of respondents here listed the funding of schools as the biggest cause for concern, compared to 44% in England, 38% in Scotland and 43% in Wales.

The findings are released today to coincide with World Teachers’ Day. Northern Ireland currently spends less per pupil than anywhere else in the UK.

Last year the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), one of the UK’s leading economic research institutes, reported that there had been a “remarkable squeeze on school resources over more than a decade”. It suggested about £6,400 would be spent per pupil in Northern Ireland in 2021/22, compared to about £7,600 in Scotland.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, showed that 68% of parents who responded felt teachers are under more pressure today than when they were at school, compared to 55% in England, 34% in Scotland and 47% in Wales.

Other challenges parents believe schools face include children and young people’s mental health (49%), followed by too busy/too much paperwork (39%).

However, according to the survey the majority of parents in Northern Ireland believe that teachers have a significant influence on shaping the lives of children and young people.

Some 89% of parents here agree that teachers play an important role in society, compared to 59% of respondents in Scotland.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of parents in Northern Ireland also felt that children’s teachers will have an impact on their future, compared to 44% in Scotland.

Surprisingly, parents in Northern Ireland were the most likely to believe that teachers could be replaced by technology – 22% thought teachers could be replaced in all subjects, compared to 5% in Scotland, 2% in Wales and 15% in England.

Asked what subjects they thought pupils should be taught outside of the core curriculum, 59% prioritised personal finance.

More than three quarters (77%) thought it was important for children to learn another language at school, with 75% of parents selecting Spanish as the most important foreign language to learn in the future. French was the second highest (60%), followed by German (36%).

The majority (88%) of parents agreed it was beneficial for their children to learn about other countries and different cultures around the world, with more than two fifths (58%) strongly agreeing.

Jonathan Stewart, director of the British Council Northern Ireland, said: “On World Teachers’ Day it is fantastic to see such high value placed on teachers and the role they play in society, and it’s clear that opportunities for children to learn other languages and explore different cultures are also highly prized.

“Teachers are at the heart of our work in education, and we aim to support them by bringing an international dimension to their work, through the provision of teaching resources and professional development opportunities supporting the Northern Ireland curriculum.”