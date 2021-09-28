‘My clean slate can make a difference in schools review’

Chair of panel exploring education system here confident in face of challenging remit

The man tasked with leading the Independent Review of Education in Northern Ireland said the fact he comes to the table with little experience of how the system here operates means he’s ideal for the role.

Dr Keir Bloomer was installed as chair of the five-person team which will spend the next 18 months dissecting education in Northern Ireland before presenting recommendations to the Executive.

It aims to provide a blueprint for how education could look in the 21st century, with the review, part of the New Decade New Approach deal cemented in January 2020, set to explore every aspect of school life.

“It’s going to be a very challenging remit indeed,” admitted Dr Bloomer, who comes to the role from a distinguished career in the education sector in Scotland.

He will be joined on the panel by former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sir Gerry Loughran (Vice-Chair); principal of Banbridge Academy Robin McLoughlin; former principal of St Mary’s College Marie Lindsay, and Isabel Nisbet, the first CEO of qualifications regulator Ofqual.

“It’s now up to us to do our best to tackle it,” he said, adding that he believes he is providing Northern Ireland education with exactly what it needs — someone approaching the complex issues with a clean slate.

“I’m coming here with a completely open mind and a great keenness to learn about the system, about which at the present moment I’m not particularly well informed,” he admitted.

“I hope that I will bring a different perspective and I will certainly be extremely interested to hear from the very wide range of stakeholders that have already been identified.”

While reviews into education are not new, this is the first to have such a wide-ranging remit.

It will look at funding issues, academic selection, the complex nature of administration and, while Dr Bloomer said he was not in the business of closing schools, the review could recommend closures for the betterment of the system in general.

Dr Bloomer is currently Chair of the Scottish Book Trust and the Commission on School Reform. He has undertaken a wide variety of educational consultancy work in the UK and in Africa and said the panel, while providing a new perspective, will not be naive in dismissing previous reports.

“We will certainly look at reports that have been done before,” he said. ”It makes no sense to start everything afresh when a great deal of work has already been done. But we are a new panel. We will have our own perspective on it.

“The whole point of this is to lay a template for a better education all round. It all boils down to something quite simple, which is trying to make sure every child in Northern Ireland makes the best educational start in life.

“There are obviously some issues that we have to look at which are very specific to Northern Ireland, but there are a great many issues in common to the whole of the developed world.

“We have to try to bring all these elements together and produce a report which politicians and more importantly the people of Northern Ireland will find helpful and constructive.

“I think the existing system has a lot of strengths, no doubt a number of weaknesses as well. We’re not in the business of tearing up 100 years of educational history, but we are in the business of trying to appraise what can be done and what should be done for the contemporary world.”

The Education Minister said the Executive is in agreement that the education system faces many significant challenges.

“A non-political, non-sectoral and wholly independent review is an essential starting point for longer term reform, modernisation and transformation,” said Michelle McIlveen.

“This review is a wide-ranging and challenging assignment, that’s what’s significant. It will interrogate every part of the education system.

“There is no predetermined outcome. We want the panel to engage and come to an outcome for themselves.”

Asked if there was a fear the final report would cause further division rather that consensus the Minister added: “It’s very healthy that we’re all so passionate about education. I’m confident in the abilities of the panel.”

Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, who chairs Stormont’s Education Committee, said the review presented “a once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape our education system”.

“This can benefit all children and help deliver the single education system committed to in the NDNA agreement,” he said.