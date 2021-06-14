New Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl meets Fleming Fulton pupils who penned inspirational letter

Belfast’s new Lord Mayor hears the views of students who penned inspirational letter

Kate Nicholl with some of the staff and pupils. Credit: Presseye/Philip Magowan

New Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl was back in the classroom on Monday to meet a group of pupils who penned a letter to her ahead of her recent installation.

Ms Nicholl received a warm welcome at Fleming Fulton School in the south of the city.

It primarily caters for children and young people with physical and medical needs.

During her visit the Lord Mayor met and spoke with the Year 9 and 10 class members who sent the letter.

In it the pupils described how they envisioned a more inclusive and accessible Belfast that caters more for those with physical disabilities.

Ms Nicholl, an Alliance Party councillor for the Balmoral ward, selected the letter as part of her initiative to give a voice to the youth of the city.

The pupils also showcased work they did during the pandemic including ‘The Pandemic Through Our Eyes’ — a photo exhibition depicting their lockdown experience in partnership with the Leonard Cheshire charity.

Ms Nicholl became first citizen earlier this month. The 33-year-old, who took over from the DUP’s Frank McCoubrey, was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Belfast with her mother at the age of 12 in 2000 following the outbreak of violence in the country.

She has taken a career break from her job in marketing to fulfil her 12-month tenure as Lord Mayor.

Her mother grew up in South Africa, while her father is from Northern Ireland.

The couple lived in Co Down following their marriage in the Seventies before moving to Zimbabwe in 1982.

Ms Nicholl, who has an 18-month-old son Cian, said focusing on children and young people and making sure their voices are heard would be high on her agenda over her coming year in office.

She will also focus on child poverty, mental health and how to support the most vulnerable.

The DUP’s Tom Haire will be her deputy. He succeeded Paul McCusker of the SDLP.

Ms Nicholl said she chose to share the words of the pupils of Fleming Fulton when she became Lord Mayor because “we need to get much better at listening to our children’s and young people’s voices in public life”.

“That’s what will help us achieve better outcomes and opportunities for them,” she added.

“The theme for my year in office is simply ‘Our Belfast’. I want our city to become a more inclusive, more forward-thinking and a kinder city.

“And input from our young advocates will be incredibly important on that journey.”

Fleming Fulton principal Karen Hancock said: “It was really great to welcome the new Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl to our school today.

“Our pupils were thrilled when she chose their letter to read during her opening speech as Mayor, so to meet her and talk more about their hopes of making Belfast more inclusive was special.

“Most of our pupils live with physical and medical needs.

“This means they face issues in their day-to-day lives that many would not understand.

“I am so proud that they were able to voice this in their letter to the Lord Mayor and advocate for a more accessible city.

“I would also like to thank the Lord Mayor for coming down and visiting our pupils, giving them a real boost as they end this Covid school year.”