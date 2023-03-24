New competition shines a light on NI pupils with educational needs

Lighting lamps made out of Limavady Whiskey glass bottles by pupils from Longstone School in Dundonald.

Members of staff, judging panel and pupils from Longstone School in Dundonald after winning the competition. Picture by Peter Morrison

Winners from Longstone School in Dundonald, Aahad Ansari Miah, Josh Burnside, Rio Gorman, Noah Rogers and Ciaran McDonnell with their winning lamps that they made out of metal pipes. Picture by Peter Morrison

A teacher at a Dundonald school has organised a contest for pupils, with the aim of integrating children from mainstream and special educational needs schools, to teach them employability skills.

Michael O’Connell teaches technology at Longstone Special School, and came up with the ‘Community in Practice’ competition, inviting four other Co Down schools to also take part.

“The brief was sent out in January to all schools for children to make something based on their idea using any three materials — we didn’t want to say ‘make this item’, we wanted the pupils to think for themselves,” he said.

“All children progress in their own ways. This competition is a great opportunity for children in mainstream schools and children with Special Education Needs to progress their needs, but also for employability. All life skills are brought into the competition; design, teamwork, building the product and networking.”

Principal Ioannis Skarmoutsos added: “This is very effective, practical inclusion. It’s not just about simply putting people together in class and saying ‘that’s inclusion’. It’s controlled by us and we know it’s effective; this has a purpose.”

Other schools that took part were Nendrum College in Comber, Movilla High in Newtownards, Ardmore Special School in Downpatrick and Dundonald High School.

Mr O’Connell said another big driving factor that inspired him to create the event was the fact that historically, research has shown academic underachievement in Northern Ireland is highest amongst young boys from working-class backgrounds.

“Looking at the aspect of teenagers with Special Education Needs, this is another link to their skills for employability. It’s about using your brain, but it’s not all about the academic side, it’s about using practical skills too.”

First prize was a joint effort, going to Year 11 boys from Longstone who designed working lamps using wood and plumbing pipes, and pupils from Nendrum College, who created a special stand for games console equipment. “It’s good. Our hard work paid off,” said winning Longstone team member Rio Gorman. “The lights are LED too which is good for the environment.”