New family support hub already a huge hit at west Belfast school

Facility is the first of its kind in NI

Making a difference: Family support officer Julie McCullough, Harmony Primary School principal Elaine Johnston, and Paul Connan, franchisee, McDonald’s Ballygomartin, with Ben McWilliams and Mia Ogah-Sterritt, pupils at Harmony

A west Belfast school has opened a family support hub — the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland.

And in another first, Harmony Primary School has employed a family support officer to help serve the needs of its 280 pupils and their parents and carers.

Elaine Johnston, who was appointed principal last March, said she has been “blown away” by the impact the new support hub has already had on the local community.

“There were no mobile classrooms available anywhere in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“A councillor spotted a portable cabin outside the new McDonald’s restaurant that was being built on the Ballygomartin Road and she made some enquiries about cost.

“McDonald’s blew us away, saying they’d gift it to us once they were finished with it.”

Step two involved making the hub child-friendly, so Ms Johnston asked a local graffiti artist to decorate it.

It now sits at the top of a hill close to the school and provides a working space for Julie McCullough, the new family support officer.

Ms Johnston added: “Julie’s from the area; people know her and they are happy to speak to her.

“Harmony is a community school, in the heart of the community, serving the people of Glencairn, an area that is forgotten about a lot of the time.”

She explained that concept of the hub emerged as a response to the impact of the pandemic.

“Families and parents were feeling isolated,” Ms Johnston said.

“There are no shops or coffee shops anywhere around here; nowhere to go to socialise or talk.

“We can’t improve the lives, expectations and aspirations we have for children if we don’t work with families and parents. We must have a safe place for them to come.”

Not only does the hub provide a gateway to food bank coupons and gas and electricity vouchers, it’s also a safe space for those seeking help around mental health issues or special needs.

“It has been a massive success,” she declared.

“Parents are calling in to talk because it’s bridging the barrier.

“They are discussing issues they’re having with children at home.

“Julie signposts, and that early intervention helps.”

It officially opened on June 16.

From the moment the franchisee, Paul Connan, and his team at McDonald’s Ballygomartin gifted the unit — the delivery of which was watched by the whole community — Ms Johnston said there’s been a “real buzz about the place”.

She added: “There’s so much more that we can do with the hub, but we’re still at the stage of building relationships and making parents feel more comfortable.”