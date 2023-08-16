New financial crisis plans ‘include MOT and school meal price rises among other increases’

The cost of paid school dinners may increase under new measures

An increase to the price of paid school means and the cost of home-to-school transport are just some of the measures reportedly proposed to tackle the ongoing financial crisis.

According to the BBC, parents may have to pay more for the facilities in the new measures, which are also reported to include increases to housing executive rents, MOT and driving tests, as well as street parking costs.

Previous plans to make hospital parking free are also reportedly set to be ditched.

The new measures join previous possibilities put forward including water charges, and an increase to bus and rail fares.

The increases come as departments in Stormont seek to cut costs. Northern Ireland has currently been without a functioning Executive for over a year after former DUP First Minister resigned over his party’s issues with the trading agreement between the UK and the EU.

In February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled the Windsor Framework in a bid to address the DUP’s concerns, however some within the party still do not consider the agreement to be viable.

Providing free hospital parking was previously introduced under the Hospital Charges Act, which would have allowed those visiting patients in hospital, alongside staff to park at hospitals for free.