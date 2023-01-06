New head of NI exams board appointed

Gerry Campbell, to become the new Chief Executive of the CCEA.

The chief executive of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) is to take over as the new head of Northern Ireland’s exams body.

Gerry Campbell will become the chief executive of the CCEA and replaces Margaret Farragher, who vacated the role last summer amid allegations she was “treated less favourably and faced ongoing harassment and bullying”.

Ms Farragher’s tenure as chief executive came during a difficult period for the exams board, with controversy over teacher assessed grades during the Covid pandemic when exams were cancelled, and the use of an algorithm which adjusted a large percentage of grades for thousands of pupils.

Just a week after the 2020 results were delivered, the algorithm was removed and grades reverted to the teacher assessed results.

The CCEA is responsible for running the majority of A-level, AS-level and GCSE exams across schools in Northern Ireland.

Mr Campbell will be anticipating a smoother ride than his predecessor now that exams have returned to their usual format, though last year there remained some mitigations as pupils continued to readjust following the disruption to study during Covid.

Mr Campbell has served as chief executive of CCMS since 2017, and though no date has yet been given for when he will take over the position, the appointment has been welcomed by former DUP Education Minister Peter Weir.

He said it was “an excellent appointment.”

Mr Campbell has been a staunch defender of the right of parents to choose faith-based schools for their children.

In December 2021, he said that “in a growing secular and pluralist society, the distinct contribution of Catholic schools is essential to sustaining a modern and diverse society”.

He also previously expressed concerns on behalf of Catholic Maintained schools at how some aspects of a new law brought through Stormont by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong to promote and expand integrated education would affect the sector.

Prior to joining CCMS, Mr Campbell had worked for Colleges NI and the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People.