New school building projects halted as budget pressure grows

A combination of a drastic cut to the education budget and soaring construction costs is set to see building work across the school estate grind to a halt.

The Department of Education has warned schools that “extremely difficult decisions” will have to be made in planning for the year ahead, with the majority of school building projects expected to be put on hold.

Schools are already facing cuts, with the Engage funding, Healthy Happy Minds programme and Holiday Hunger payments already falling by the wayside as more than a decade of financial blows have been compounded by a further slashing of the school budget, with the Education Authority warning that worse is to follow in the year ahead.

In a letter to schools, the Department of Education’s director of investment and infrastructure, Dr Suzanne Kingon, said there will be a further reduced capital budget and that rising construction costs would mean demands “far exceed the funding available”.

She said the indicative funding for the department’s 2023-24 capital budget was £180m, a fall from the previous year.

“Regrettably, the funding we have available is about £7.5m less than last year and we are continuing to encounter unprecedented increases in construction market prices,” Dr Kingon said.

“At a time when a single new-build post-primary school may cost upwards of £40m, you will appreciate an education capital budget of £180m cannot deliver all that we would hope across a schools’ estate consisting of 1,121 schools.

“The demands on the budget far exceed funding available and we are, therefore, having to make extremely difficult decisions about how best to target this funding both in the current year and going forward.”

Dr Kingon said school buildings already under construction would continue, but other planned work would be affected as the department awaits its budget allocation from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

“Beyond that, our focus will be the areas of greatest need,” she continued.

“It is unlikely we will be able to commence construction of any executive-funded new school builds or school enhancement projects.”

School enhancement is for school buildings costing between £500,000 and £4m, providing a school with new classrooms or other new facilities.

“At present, we are also unable to fund other important capital priorities, such as the roll-out of digital devices for pupils in need, as envisaged in the Fair Start programme, and the continued replacement of the Education Authority bus fleet,” she added.

The department was spending about £1m a year providing schools with high numbers of pupils entitled to free school meals with new digital devices such as laptops and iPads, a recommendation contained in A Fair Start, a 2021 report into the impact of deprivation on education.

The department had planned to provide around 16,000 devices to about 450 schools by 2026, but that timeframe is now unlikely to be met.

£70m will be available to be spent on emergency repairs to schools and creating extra school places for pupils with special educational needs in 2023-24.

The Education Authority has previously said that there is a backlog for school maintenance and repairs estimated at £500m.