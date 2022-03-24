New single transfer test for P7 pupils in Northern Ireland to begin in November 2023

Fifty-seven of Northern Ireland’s 66 grammar schools have signed up to run a single common transfer test from next year, Stormont’s education committee has been told.

The move marks the end of the dual tests, which have been run by the AQE and PPTC since the 11-plus was scrapped in 2008, with the exams for 10-11-year-olds to be run by English-based GL Assessment in the first three years.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen revealed the plans for the new testing system, which will be used for transferring pupils between primary school and grammar school.

She said: “The new testing format will consist of two papers held on two Saturdays, two weeks apart, provisionally scheduled for Saturday, November 12, and Saturday, November 26, 2023.”

The plan was initiated by grammar schools, which have now formally established the Schools’ Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG), which had first proposed the change to the examination format in September last year.

Ms McIlveen said her officials had recently met with Michael Carville, chair of SEAG and principal of Regent House Grammar in Newtownards, where she received an update on the tests.

She said: “SEAG was formally established in February to oversee a single common entrance assessment, with 57 selective schools signing up to join the group.

“It is envisaged that the common transfer tests will replace the current system run by AQE and PPTC and the November 2022 tests run by AQE and PPTC are likely to be the last before that replacement.

“Both tests will contribute to candidates’ score rather than the best two of three, in the current AQE format.

“They will be based entirely on the key stage 2 curriculum and therefore will reflect the literacy and numeracy knowledge and skills that children are being taught at school. Each paper will feature English and maths questions and there will be a mixture of multiple choice and open questions.

“While SEAG has advised that following a competitive tender process, GL Assessment Ltd in England have been awarded a three-year contract to provide the test, and staff have been appointed locally to oversee the administration.”

Transfer tests for P7 pupils have been controversial, with many political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as many education experts and Northern Ireland’s commissioner for children and young people, all calling for the process to be scrapped.

Sinn Fein and Alliance have called for all transfer tests to be scrapped, but the SDLP and Green Party welcomed a more streamlined option, with unionist parties remaining supportive of academic selection.

Grammar schools have used a transfer test system to select new intakes of pupils since exams were first introduced in 1947. When former Sinn Fein Education Minister Catriona Ruane announced the end of the 11-plus exam in November 2007, they were quick to set up independent bodies to administer new tests on their behalf.