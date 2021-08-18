New state-of-the-art biomedical laboratory opens at Ulster University

The Biomedical Sciences Research Institute at Ulster University stepped up another level this week with the addition of a new state-of-the-art laboratory.

The Coleraine campus will be home to the new lab, integrated into the university’s Mass Spectrometry Centre, and will enhance the existing research into nutrition, diabetes, vision science, pharmaceutical science and genomics, and will hopefully lead to the discovery of new treatment pathways and better patient outcomes.

This expansion has been made possible by over £700,000 in funding from the Department for Economy’s Higher Education Research Capital investment fund, which has enhanced the facility’s research capacity and laboratory safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, enabling important research to continue undisturbed at Coleraine throughout the challenges of the past year.

The funding has also enabled the university to create the first multimodal biomolecular imaging platform on the island of Ireland.

Visiting the new facility, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “My department has set out the bold and ambitious 10X vision for the Northern Ireland economy which will drive the next decade of innovation.

“This level of ambition reflects the scale of the challenges ahead, and the opportunity we have to make a generational change.

“To meet our ambition as a small advanced economy, we must focus on sectors and technologies in which Northern Ireland already is, or can be, world class, whilst ensuring the benefits of economic growth are felt across society.”

Professor Victor Gault, Associate Dean for Research and Impact in Faulty of Life and Health Sciences, said: “We are proud of our research credentials and have already been judged as in the ‘premier league’ of universities with 100% of our research environments classed as world-leading/internationally excellent.

“This latest additional laboratory space and advanced equipment together with enhanced imaging facilities will push us even further forward.”

The Biomedical Sciences Research Institute incorporates a 6,200sqm, £14.5m Centre for Molecular Biosciences and is Ulster University’s largest research institute.