New Stormont proposal would allow parents to delay when their children start school

The Department of Education has launched a public consultation on deferring the school starting age.

Proposed changes would allow flexibility for younger children born between April 1 and July 1 to defer starting primary school for one year.

The consultation reaffirms commitments made by previous minister Peter Weir last year and current minister Michelle McIlveen said the new proposals would go a long way to easing concerns of parents who don’t feel their child is ready to start school.

“I am fully committed to introducing greater flexibility in school starting age and I understand that this is a genuine concern for parents of children born later in the academic year,” she said.

"I am delighted, therefore, to announce proposals to permit deferral for the youngest children in the year born between April 1 and July 1.

“Northern Ireland has excellent schools and a well-regarded play-based curriculum in the early years of primary school. The vast majority of children regardless of their age within their class thrive at primary school.

“However, some parents feel that starting school shortly after their fourth birthday is not right for their very young child. They have concerns around issues such as social skills, emotional readiness, the longer school day and independence in personal care.”

The Department of Education is now consulting on proposals to introduce a new policy and changes to the law to allow flexibility in school starting age for the youngest children in the year group.

Most children will continue to start primary school at the usual time, however, flexibility would allow these youngest children to defer starting pre-school and then primary school for one year.

These children would then start pre-school in the September following their fourth birthday and in primary school in September following their fifth birthday. Flexibility would be available on parental request and would not involve an educational assessment.

“I encourage as many people as possible to give their views and feedback on the consultation proposals in order to shape final policy proposals and changes to the law on this important issue,” the Minister said.

The consultation will run until January 4 next year.