Newtownabbey primary school bounces back from brink of closure to win UK-wide award

A Newtownabbey primary school that was heading towards closure a decade ago is sitting at the top of the educational tree after being honoured at the UK-wide Pearson National Teaching Awards.

For principal Emma Quinn, the accolade marked a major milestone in the journey to transform Rathcoole Primary School & Nursery Unit into an institution that the community can be proud of.

The school received the silver award for early years team of the year, seeing off thousands of other entries.

Aine McGreeghan, deputy head of engineering at South Eastern Regional College

“It’s no surprise for people to know that the school was in a poor state, close to closure and with low numbers,” said Mrs Quinn, principal for the past eight years.

“We had to rebuild the reputation from a very low place.”

The rise in stature could see the school, in the heart of the Rathcoole estate in north Belfast, reach the gold standard.

It is in the running to claim one of 16 gold awards in the scheme, which celebrates achievements in teaching. With that could come a ceremony in London in September and an appearance on The One Show.

Announcing the award yesterday, Sharon Hague, senior vice-president of UK schools at Pearson, said: “Rathcoole Primary School & Nursery Unit is an inspiring example of the positive impact an individual can have on pupils and communities.”

The Little SERC team

Those words were sweet to hear for everyone connected with the 165-pupil school, which serves one of the most socially disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland.

It was singled out for the honour because of the staff’s commitment to changing the lives of the children they serve every day.

“We’ve worked hard at creating a natural and calm environment,” said Mrs Quinn.

“This is more than just a school. It’s a place where the whole family are welcome, and that’s a big part of the success we’ve enjoyed.

“Everyone in the school is buzzing. It reassures us that we’re doing okay.”

Pupil numbers are rising too, with 21 due to start next year.

SERC’s Enterprise, Entrepreneurship and Environment team

The school’s approach to learning also earned it an Eco-Schools green flag, and a garden award is in the pipeline.

On top of that, Rathcoole Primary School & Nursery Unit has been named a nurture champion and forest school champion setting, which means it takes a trauma-informed, inclusive and child-centred approach to teaching and learning.

“We want to give children and families resilience and provide them with the wellbeing support they need,” Mrs Quinn said.

“To know the efforts are being appreciated is a fantastic feeling, but we’ll keep on trying to improve.”

Also among the local winners at the Pearson National Teaching Awards was South Eastern Regional College (SERC), which picked up three accolades.

Aine McGreeghan was recognised in her role as deputy head of engineering at SERC, where she is the driving force in the work for equality between sexes.

Also awarded was Little SERC, the college’s creche, which was established at the Newcastle Campus in 2020, and the college’s enterprise, entrepreneurship and environment team.