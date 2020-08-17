NI A-level pupils to receive teacher-assessed or exam board grade, whichever is highest, Education Minister Peter Weir says after back-to-back U-turns

Education Minister Peter Weir has announced a dramatic U-turn over how AS and A-level grades in Northern Ireland will be awarded.

It comes less than 12 hours after Mr Weir announced that GCSE results will be solely based on teacher-predicted grades rather than a computer-generated standardisation model that takes into account the past performance of schools.

Now, A-level students will receive either their school-assessed grade or that awarded by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), whichever is higher.

How A-level results were calculated has come under fierce criticism after it emerged that more than a third of grades issued last week were lower than those predicted by teachers.

Speaking at a press conference at Stormont on Monday, Mr Weir said that, while questions remain over the impact of changes to the qualifications system across the UK, his prime concern was ensuring that young people in Northern Ireland are not disadvantaged in comparison to their peers elsewhere.

“Whilst standardisation is normally an important feature of awarding qualifications, these are truly unique circumstances and this approach is now being adopted across the UK. This is why I have taken this decision today," he said.

“In the challenging situation in which we find ourselves, there are no perfect solutions. Students would have preferred to have taken their exams, but that was simply not possible in the circumstances. There is no substitute for exams themselves and recent events highlight the need for a full-time return to education, five days a week.

Mr Weir thanked teachers and pupils for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CCEA has released a statement saying they will work "as quickly as possible" to confirm A level results with schools and colleges.

"As directed by the Minister, we will work as quickly as possible to confirm the results with schools and colleges. We will also update the information shared with UCAS / IUA, with any urgent cases prioritised. We are working through other details, including the appeals process, and will provide updates as soon as information becomes available," the statement read.

The CCEA said that GCSE results will be released as scheduled on Thursday 20 August 2020.

The news has been welcomed across the political spectrum, however SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said the Education Minister should now apologise to teachers and pupils for the stress the situation has caused.

“While I welcome the eventual positive result, I do deeply regret the anxiety and distress this has caused for our young people over the last number of days. It was unnecessary and highly unfair," he said.

"The Education Minister should offer a full and genuine apology, to our young people for causing this distress and to our teachers, for the way their professional judgement was cast aside.”

“The minister should compel CCEA to publish the algorithm that was used. It is critical lessons are learnt from this debacle so no student is forced to ensure this stress in the future.”

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said the decision by the minister was the "only sensible response" to the problem.

“Minister Weir should have taken the action earlier and on the merits of the arguments rather than waiting on the approach of ministers in London," she added.

“The delay in changing this process has served only to compound the stress and and anxiety experienced by our students, their families and teachers.

“I’m pleased that through cross-party co-operation and pressure from the Education Committee that we now have a positive outcome for our young people and that the right decision has finally been made.”

Ulster Unionist education spokesperson Robbie Butler question how long it has taken for the change to be announced.

“However the question will be asked why did it have to be this way? This decision could have been made long before now, despite it being the only sensible option on the table. It`s very late in the day," he said.

"Students have been put through immense stress. Given that mental health is the number one issue for young people this has only piled misery upon misery. The system has failed them up until now. Now it needs to deliver.

“Further questions arise such as how quickly can CCEA turn this around and get the regraded results out to the students affected? And what role are the universities going to carry out to play their part? They cannot close their eyes and ears to what is going on around them. There needs to be a collegiate approach to the solution for all students.”

Earlier on Monday Peter Weir announced that GCSE results, due to be released on Thursday, will be based solely on teacher-assessed grades.

The minister said he made the decision following advice from Northern Ireland's exams board. the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) and having listened to "the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people".

"Standardisation is normally a key feature of awarding qualifications in Northern Ireland and across the UK," he added in a statement.

“However, these are exceptional circumstances and in exceptional times truly difficult decisions are made. I am conscious that for GCSEs, unlike at A-level, we do not have system level prior performance data for this group of young people."

The standardisation system used by CCEA differs for A-levels and GCSEs. The A-level model took into account pupils' previous exam results, while the GCSE model used the past perfomance of GCSE classes in the schools the pupils attended.

When questioned as to why the new system announced for GCSEs cannot be applied to A-levels, Mr Weir said there is effectively an "internal market" for GCSEs in Northern Ireland, while more A-levels are set by outside bodies elsewhere in the UK, so there is a "need to ensure there is comparability with the rest of the UK market".

“We’ve got to ensure that whatever is happening in the wider context, particularly between ourselves, England and Wales, have a level of compatibility between each other, or we’re going to be advantaging some pupils at the expense of disadvantaging others," he told the BBC.

“Clearly, if a national decision was taken, I would want to make sure that our pupils are not disadvantaged and therefore I think that would lead inevitably to a level of change and I think that would also result in terms of the issue of comparability between those students who are doing English board examinations and Northern Ireland board examinations.

"So there’s got to be a very close link between what we do in Northern Ireland and what happens particularly at an English level."