NI artist and UU Chancellor Colin Davidson confers degree on daughter Emma

Emma graduated from Ulster University’s Magee campus.

This is the moment world-renowned Northern Ireland artists Colin Davidson conferred a degree on his daughter Emma during her Ulster University graduation ceremony.

Mr Davidson is Ulster University’s current Chancellor, having been installed in 2021 as the university’s sixth Chancellor.

His daughter Emma received a congratulatory hug from her father on stage at the Milennium Forum in Derry after graduating with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Occupational Therapy.

Her father Colin is also an Ulster University Alumnus, having graduated in 1991 with a first-class honours degree and has gone on to become one of the world’s pre-eminent contemporary artists.

He has structured his practice in themes, and since 2010 his focus has been on painting grand scale portraits, which have won widespread recognition and many international awards.

He has painted the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ cover, he was commissioned to paint an official portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II and Presidents Bill Clinton and Michael D Higgins as well as Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Liam Neeson, Brian Friel, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Christy Moore, John Hume, Gary Lightbody, Edna O'Brien, Glen Hansard, Mark Knopfler and Seamus Heaney.

Kieran Kennedy MBE

Also graduating on Friday was Kieran Kennedy MBE, who has been recognised with an honorary doctorate from Ulster University for his outstanding efforts in building economic diversity in the Northwest, together with an exceptional contribution to the wider Covid effort across Northern Ireland.

Mr Kennedy has over 40 years’ experience in the textile manufacturing and social enterprise sectors in key positions, most notably as Managing Director of O'Neill's Irish International Sports Company Limited, before retiring in December 2021.