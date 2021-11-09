NI Assembly support for CPR training in schools

Proposals have been made to provide CPR training in schools.

A bill to ensure every secondary school pupil is taught CPR has passed the second stage in the Assembly.

Brought by SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath, the bill would also provide students with automated external defibrillator training.

“This will save lives,” Mr McGrath told MLAs.

“There are many important pieces of legislation passing through the Assembly at the minute – but few of them will have the potential to directly save someone’s life.”

Mr McGrath said that around 1,400 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting each year in Northern Ireland, and “shockingly” less than one in ten survive.

He added: “If we equip every young person with these skills then we would greatly increase the number of people in our society who could appropriately intervene if they are present when a cardiac arrest occurs.

“Being present when someone suffers a medical emergency is scary – many people freeze and don’t know what to do and this bill would give people the confidence to act. We have seen in a number of high-profile incidents recently how important early intervention is when someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

“Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces a person’s chances of survival by up to 10% and survival rates are higher in places where more people are trained to perform CPR and are willing to intervene.

“The response to our consultation showed that 94% of people thought CPR training should be compulsory and 98% felt the government had a responsibility to ensure training is provided. For someone who suffers a cardiac arrest it could mean the difference between life and death.”

The bill received support from all sides of the chamber, with Education Minister Michelle McIlveen responding: “I fully agree with the principles of this bill.”

The Minister told MLAs some aspect of the bill are already been introduced into schools.

“From September 2022 all Key Stage 3 pupils will be expected to learn CPR as part of the curriculum,” she said.

“Refresher training will be required from Key Stage 4 and post-16.

“I’m providing £70,000 of funding to support the development of a universal CPR training programme,” the Minister added.

The bill will now go forward to committee stage, but faces a race against time if it is to become legislation before the end of the current Assembly mandate.