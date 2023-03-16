NI children from affluent homes still more likely to go to grammar school, study finds

Children from affluent backgrounds are still more likely to attend a grammar school than a non-grammar, a study has found.

The Centre for Research in Educational Underachievement (CREU) at Stranmillis College examined the impact of the cancellation of transfer tests during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its report showed grammar schools had fewer pupils who did not have English as a first language and fewer pupils with special educational needs.

The CREU said that with children from affluent backgrounds still more likely to attend grammar schools despite the suspension of the transfer test, the future of academic selection should be up for debate.

“The social composition of grammar schools remains very positively skewed towards children from more affluent postcodes,” its study added.

“We have a grammar school sector in Northern Ireland which consistently has very few children from the most socially deprived areas, very few children entitled to free school meals, very few children with special educational needs and very few newcomer children.”

A number of grammar schools decided not to use academic selection last year. Sixty-three have signed up to a new single-test system that will replace the double-test structure in November.

The Stranmillis study found the absence of the examinations made almost no difference to the social background of pupils admitted to grammar schools.

There was a slight increase in the proportion of pupils entitled to free school meals admitted to grammars in 2021, and a fall in the proportion of children with special educational needs.

The study found there continued to be “very stark differences” and a “huge disparity” in the social backgrounds of pupils in grammars and non-grammars.

One in six pupils (16%) in grammar schools during the 2021/22 year was entitled to free school meals, compared with 39% in non-grammars.

Just over a quarter of pupils (25.2%) in non-grammars had some form of special educational need, compared to about one in 20 (5.6%) in grammars.

Non-grammars also had many more children from the most disadvantaged backgrounds and more newcomer children — young people who do not have English as a first language.

While the report did not call for an end to academic selection, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said it was clear the current arrangements were not working.

He added: “It has been proven time and time again that the system does not deliver the best results for all our young people.

“[It does not deliver] a level playing field that enables each and every pupil to realise their full potential in an environment that best suits their needs.

“This research shows the issues we are experiencing are not as simple as ending the transfer test. If we are truly to address the problems in our education system, we need a cultural change that compels schools to treat every pupil equally based on their unique abilities and talents.

“We cannot continue to support a system that leaves young people behind based on their background, their special educational needs or a test which puts enormous pressure on them.”