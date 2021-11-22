NI education welfare officers to go on strike from end of November

Education welfare officers in Northern Ireland are set to go on strike from the end of the month.

NIPSA, the largest union for the non-teaching workforce, said members employed as education welfare officers (EWOs) will embark on 15 days of strike action from November 29.

EWOs work with schools, parents and children to help pupils to improve, when, for example, a pupil’s attendance is poor.

They assess a child’s situation and can draw up support plans with the pupil, parents and school, and can also make referrals to other support services, such as medical officers or educational psychologists.

The strike action is part of a campaign for pay parity with Health and Social Care Trust workers.

NIPSA acting assistant secretary Alan Law said members started action short of strike action in May.

“This has been escalating gradually over recent months but the patience of our members has been exhausted,” he said.

“The Education Authority has failed to address our concerns and has continually failed to deliver on commitments; members had expected to begin formal consultation on draft Job Descriptions in October but this agreement by the employer has failed to materialise.

“We are simply not prepared to be humiliated into begging the employer for a pay settlement which is justly due to our social worker members employed as education welfare officers.

“The Education Authority will now be faced with 15 days of strike action commencing on 29 November, including an extensive range of other industrial action, which should leave no-one in any doubt to the determination of our members and their union to fight this pay claim.

“The attitude to date by the employer has been disgraceful and will not be allowed to continue. The challenges presented by our industrial action are entirely the responsibility of the Education Authority. We believe that this can be avoided by earnest and constructive negotiations are the earliest opportunity.”

In July, it was reported that almost 800 cases were waiting to be allocated to EWOs.

The Education Authority said at the time: “To address the current service pressures, recruitment for education welfare officers is underway, and additional resource is expected to be available for schools reopening in September.

“Our Education Welfare Service is currently undergoing a transformation project which is examining all aspects of its service delivery and operation, with the aim of delivering a modernised service that best suits the needs of our children, young people and families.

“This project is being carried out alongside engagement with staff and unions to address the current industrial action relating to pay.”